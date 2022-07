Concerns about Four County Juvenile Detention Center wages and operational procedures were aired during Defiance County commissioners’ meeting Thursday. The discussion was initiated by Defiance County Juvenile Judge, Jeff Strausbaugh…who noted that the JDC board has hired a consultant to examine finances at the facility in Williams County,; next to the Corrections Center of Northwest of Ohio, east of Stryker. All of the juvenile judges in the JDC’s four counties Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams support pay increases for JDC staff. Although some concerns have been voiced about the leadership of JDC Superintendent Melissa Garza-Vielma, Strausbaugh told commissioners that the facility seems to be doing well now. He added…the biggest concern presently is the pay issue.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO