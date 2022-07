Carlene Amelia McCray Jarvis, 96, of Fairmont peacefully passed away at home, which she was born in, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on January 18, 1926, a daughter to Carl A. and Kathryn Kelley McCray. Carlene graduated from Huntington High School in 1943. She was an active member of the Baptist Temple Church and Winfield CEO’s. She was formerly a Cub Scout den mother and held office in the Eastern Star.

