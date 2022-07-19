Former Joella's spot at The Banks to become Killer Queen pizza bar

A new cocktail bar and pizza restaurant will open at The Banks this winter in the space formerly occupied by Joella's Hot Chicken, the owners announced Tuesday.

Killer Queen will feature an "Americana-style" interior with neon signs, ornate light fixtures and disco balls as well as a wrap-around bar and five, 75-inch flat-screen TVs, according to a press release.

The menu will include 12-inch build-your-own pizzas, as well as starters including salads and Servatii’s soft pretzels.

The bar will have eight rotating draft beers, six draft wines, a craft cocktail menu and will have a spacious outdoor patio to serve beverages and food in The Bank's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

The latest addition to The Banks' growing roster of dining and entertainment establishments also plans to host local and national entertainers.

Located at 180 E. Freedom Way near Great American Ball Park, Killer Queen will sit directly across from The Stretch in the space Joella's vacated last fall.

The new concept is from Over-the-Rhine-based Four Entertainment Group, which owns and operates more than 20 bars and restaurants in Cincinnati, Chicago and Columbus.

"We’ve seen The Stretch, our first concept at The Banks, become a Cincinnati staple among residents and visitors alike. With the growing demand in the entertainment district between Paul Brown Stadium and Great American Ball Park, we aim to replicate that success with Killer Queen,'' 4EG Managing Partner Bob Deck stated.