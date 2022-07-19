ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former Joella's spot at The Banks to become Killer Queen pizza bar

By Randy Tucker, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoqNb_0glArGnV00

A new cocktail bar and pizza restaurant will open at The Banks this winter in the space formerly occupied by Joella's Hot Chicken, the owners announced Tuesday.

Killer Queen will feature an "Americana-style" interior with neon signs, ornate light fixtures and disco balls as well as a wrap-around bar and five, 75-inch flat-screen TVs, according to a press release.

The menu will include 12-inch build-your-own pizzas, as well as starters including salads and Servatii’s soft pretzels.

The bar will have eight rotating draft beers, six draft wines, a craft cocktail menu and will have a spacious outdoor patio to serve beverages and food in The Bank's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

The latest addition to The Banks' growing roster of dining and entertainment establishments also plans to host local and national entertainers.

Located at 180 E. Freedom Way near Great American Ball Park, Killer Queen will sit directly across from The Stretch in the space Joella's vacated last fall.

The new concept is from Over-the-Rhine-based Four Entertainment Group, which owns and operates more than 20 bars and restaurants in Cincinnati, Chicago and Columbus.

"We’ve seen The Stretch, our first concept at The Banks, become a Cincinnati staple among residents and visitors alike. With the growing demand in the entertainment district between Paul Brown Stadium and Great American Ball Park, we aim to replicate that success with Killer Queen,'' 4EG Managing Partner Bob Deck stated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Holtman's Donut Shop to close OTR location Sunday

CINCINNATI — Holtman's Donuts Shop to close Over-the-Rhine location after being open for nine years the business announced in a Facebook post on Friday. "Our family and team want to thank everyone for 9 years of wonderful business, fun, and opportunity to serve the incredible community of Over-the-Rhine," the shop wrote. "We have made irreplaceable memories and connections along the way."
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Children of Gold Star founder to open bar, restaurant Frankie's Sips & Savories in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A new bar and restaurant is coming to downtown Cincinnati, and this one is founded by the children of Gold Star founder Frank Daoud. Frankie's Sips & Savories is a way for the four Daoud siblings — Muna, Samir, Samar and Sami — to honor their late father and "celebrate his love for life, music, travel, family, good drinks and good food," a press release said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Named Top 20 Best Ice Cream City in America

Cincinnati just took home some distinguished dessert honors in a national list of "Best Ice Cream Cities" — and it's not just because we're finally getting a Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream. Clever, a self-proclaimed "real estate data company," just released its 2022 rankings of the best cities for ice...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

Couple brings authentic Japanese food to Covington

If your only experience with Japanese food is sushi from the supermarket or a teriyaki dish from the fast food Japanese eatery at the mall’s food court, the answer is no. Those foods are Japanese-inspired, not genuine Japanese cuisine. If you want to taste authentic Japanese food prepared and...
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cocktail Bar#Soft Pretzels#Bar Info#Pizzas#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Joella S Hot Chicken#Four Entertainment Group#Great American
WKRC

GMC crew learns moves for return of Salsa on the Square

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Things are heating up on Fountain Square. Salsa on the Square is back every Thursday, and you don't need to be a dancing pro. Diana Hoffman has been teaching people salsa for years and she showed the ladies of Good Morning Cincinnati - and Bob - a thing or two.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Cincinnati, OH — 30 Top Places!

A truly cosmopolitan vacation is what you’ll experience when you visit Cincinnati, from its thriving arts scene to its eclectic dining. Indeed, this multi-cultural Ohio city is also home to a diverse selection of flavors that will keep the foodie in you ever-excited throughout your stay. What’s more, you...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Donzetta Nuxhall, widow of Reds broadcaster Joe Nuxhall, dies at 93

Donzetta Nuxhall was content to remain in the shadow of her famous husband, legendary Reds broadcast and pitcher Joe Nuxhall. But Donzetta, who died Thursday morning at 93, was plenty busy. She was a devoted mother raising their two sons, Phil and Kim. She clipped and pasted newspaper clippings into numerous scrapbooks and framed photos from Joe's 63 years with the Reds. She was the one who didn't approve of teenage son Phil buying hip-hugger jeans in the 1960s, and insisted he take them back to the store.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

New Indian restaurant with a twist coming to Dayton

A new restaurant specializing in Indian food, but with a twist is coming to Dayton. “You see a lot of Indian restaurants in Dayton,” Maulin Patel, owner of The Twist Indian Grill said. “This is not the typical Indian restaurant.”. The Twist Indian Grill, located at 2627 S....
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Miami Valley Gaming unveils two new restaurants

Lucie’s, Route 63 offer customers wide variety of food options. Customers at Ohio’s No. 1 racino have two new dining choices. Miami Valley Gaming in Monroe unveiled Lucia’s and Route 63, located in the space formerly occupied by Acres Buffett, Wednesday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Craig...
MIAMI, FL
Fox 19

Fans prepare for Jimmy Buffett concert at Riverbend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several fans are already setting up at Riverbend for the one-night-only Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concert. The “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville” singer will be returning to the Queen City Thursday night for the “Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour 2022.”
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Kroger lease to bring changes to long-vacant Kettering restaurant

The section of Eichelberger Shopping Center in Kettering where the former Friendly’s restaurant sits vacant has been leased to Kroger, with changes expected for the first time in nearly eight years. The Cincinnati-based national retailer has agreed to rent the 500 E. Stroop Road site, said attorney Gary Froelich,...
KETTERING, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy