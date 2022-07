JULY 21, 2022 – MEDFORD, Ore. — Spectrum today announced construction will soon be underway on a fiber-optic network expansion project that will bring Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to more than 4,000 homes and small businesses in Jackson County. Spectrum’s upcoming fiber-optic network buildout in Jackson County is part of the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.

