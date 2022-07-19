ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NCTC and OpenVault ink Preferred Partnership for Technical Solutions and Analytics

telecompetitor.com
 2 days ago

Lenexa, KS & Jersey City, NJ — July 19, 2022 – NCTC and OpenVault today announced an enhanced partnership that will bring to NCTC members technical solutions and data-driven analytics expertise that are intended to improve broadband business outcomes. The agreement provides NCTC members with access to...

www.telecompetitor.com

pymnts

BlueCart Acquires Revolution Ordering for Better Digital Management

Hospitality order management platform BlueCart on Tuesday (July 19) announced that it has acquired Revolution Ordering, an off-premises partner for restaurants and hospitality companies, to create a unified digital ordering and order management system. The new combination of BlueCart, BinWise, Revolution and SproutQR “offers hospitality and food businesses of all...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Moov Secures David Arkow as Head of Global Sales to Further Leadership in Used Semiconductor Equipment Market

TEMPE, Ariz. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Moov, a data-fueled marketplace for used semiconductor manufacturing equipment, today welcomed David Arkow as the company’s head of global sales. The hiring of Arkow further expands the leadership team at Moov, which in April announcedRajiv Chegu as the company’s head of operations and Andrew Wolstan as the company’s general counsel and head of corporate development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005364/en/ David Arkow, Head of Global Sales at Moov (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Skyflow Hires Tammy Sexton as Chief Revenue Officer to Double Down on Global Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Skyflow, the data privacy vault company, announced today that Tammy Sexton has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. Tammy brings over 20 years of experience to the role, where she will lead the global revenue organization, drive revenue growth, recruit top talent and strengthen relationships with Skyflow’s expanding global customer base. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005246/en/ Tammy Sexton joins Skyflow as Chief Revenue Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Keysight Introduces Cloud-Based End-to-End Open RAN Architect Test Solutions

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the Keysight Open Radio Access Network Architect (KORA) test solutions are moving to cloud-based deployment for improved flexibility and rapid deployment. In addition, the company’s LoadCore software for testing 5G Core (5GC), is now available as a metered, pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solution in AWS Marketplace to allow customers to scale costs with usage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005633/en/ Keysight’s LoadCore software simulates 5G UE behavior to validate the 5G Core (Graphic: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Cepton Partners with Fabrinet to Deliver Flagship Automotive Lidar Program

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMT® lidar solutions, today announced that it has selected Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced precision optical and electronic manufacturing services, for the production of its Vista®-X90 lidar, which will be deployed in the industry’s largest ADAS lidar series production program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005269/en/ Cepton has selected Fabrinet for the production of its Vista®-X90 lidar, which will be deployed in the industry’s largest ADAS lidar series production program. © Cepton, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Prove Anything Announces Strategic Partnership With Ruby Protocol To Bring Forward Private Data Management Framework For Web 3.0

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, London, 22nd July, 2022, Chainwire — Prove Anything aims to strengthen and reshape the existing consumer market by creating simplified...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

CyberOptics Selected by EM Innovation Awards for New SQ3000™+ System Powered by MRS® Sensor Technology

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, received a 2022 EM Innovation Award in the category of Inspection for its new SQ3000™+ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005040/en/ CyberOptics SQ3000+ Multi-Function system - AOI, SPI and CMM for advanced applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Zededa lands a cash infusion to expand its edge device management software

Technical challenges can stand in the way of successful edge computing deployments, however. That’s according to Said Ouissal, the CEO of Zededa, which provides distributed edge orchestration and virtualization software. Ouissal has a product to sell — Zededa works with customers to help manage edge devices — but he points to Zededa’s growth to support his claim. The number of edge devices under the company’s management grew 4x in the past year while Zededa’s revenue grew 7x, Ouissal says.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Vendavo Acquires Rebate and Channel Management Platform Market Medium

B2B price management platform Vendavo on Tuesday (July 19) boosted its manufacturing and distribution capabilities with the acquisition of cloud rebate and channel management solution provider Market Medium. The addition of Market Medium increases Vendavo’s channel incentive management capabilities on top of its existing price optimization and configure, price, quote...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Oracle and Microsoft announce cloud tie-up launch

Oracle Cloud users will now be able to provision, access, and monitor their databases without having to leave their Microsoft Azure dashboard thanks to a new partnership between the two companies. Using the new tool, dubbed Oracle Database Service, users can migrate or build new applications on Azure and then...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Meet The Black, Latino & LGBTQ+ Tech Founder That’s Democratizing HR For Small Businesses With Bambee

Meet Allan Jones, the Black, Latino, and LGBTQ+ founder democratizing the HR industry with his company Bambee. The company serves as the first empathy-driven outsourced human resources compliance solution for small businesses. Bambee has provided thousands of businesses with vital HR services at a very low cost while raising tens of millions in funding.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Ecoppia’s H4 Robotic Solar PV Cleaner Awarded Top Product of the Year by Environment + Energy Leader Awards

Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA), the pioneer and world leader in robotic cleaning solutions for solar PV, has won the Top Product of the Year Award for their H4 robot in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. Receiving this prestigious award demonstrates that industry experts see the H4 as an exemplary solution in the fields of energy and environmental management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005586/en/ Ecoppia wins Top Product of the Year Award by Environment and Energy for the H4 robotic cleaning solution (Photo: Ecoppia) The autonomous H4 robotic cleaning solution addresses scalability and remote management for large scale solar PV sites. To further bolster the solution’s smart, effective, and safe features, the H4 introduces helix technology into PV cleaning. This patented technology offers spiral cleaning, which prevents heavy dust accumulation by moving dust particles downwards, pushing them off the module surface, while also protecting the modules’ anti-reflective coating. Other innovative features include adaptable bidirectional cleaning, a super duster mode and extended coverage of up to 2KM, which all strengthen the H4’s ability to offer fast and effective daily cleaning with panel safety and durability kept in mind.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Visionary Education Acquires 100% Equity Interest In Griggs China

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc VEDU subsidiary entered an agreement to acquire a 100% equity interest in Griggs International Academy China Co. Ltd. (Griggs China). Griggs China is a private consulting and investment holding company in Hong Kong offering U.S. K-12 diploma programs and services of Griggs International Academy...
EDUCATION
coingeek.com

Craig Wright to speak at influential IEEE Future Networks Forum

Bitcoin creator Dr. Craig S. Wright will speak at the IEEE 5th Future Networks World Forum in Montreal in October 2022. The annual event looks at how information technology networks will advance and work to benefit society into the future, particularly 5G wireless networks and beyond. With Bitcoin aiming to play a large part in network advancement as IPv6 takes over, it’s another chance to override misinformation campaigns and showcase its advantages.
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Smart Airspace Security Startup Dedrone Raises $30 Million to Protect Organizations from Nefarious Drone Activity

Smart airspace security startup, Dedrone, raising $30 million dollars in a Series C round led by the public safety technology company, Axon. Dedrone says it protects organizations from drone threats by using the advanced hardware and software technology it develops to secure their airspace. The startup's solutions are used by hundreds of commercial, government, and military customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense. Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ELECTRONICS
HackerNoon

The Top 6 Healthcare Software Development Companies With the Best Ratings

Healthcare technology refers to any software or IT tools developed to boost hospital and organizational productivity, improve the overall quality of care, and provide better insights into treatments or procedures. The healthcare industry is a $2 trillion giant facing complex challenges like insane costs, thorough regulations, limited access, and physician...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Five reasons to attend TC Sessions: Robotics this Thursday

If you haven’t reserved your seat at the table yet, here are five outstanding reasons why you should attend TC Sessions: Robotics. Talk about a no-brainer. Spend an entire day learning from and engaging with the robotics community’s leading scientists, makers, founders, academics and investors. You’ll come away with a clearer understanding of today’s successes, tomorrow’s trends, future opportunities and remaining challenges. That’s darned good ROI. Register here to reserve your free, all-access pass.
ENGINEERING
thefastmode.com

Cato Networks Intros Smart Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Engine

Cato Networks, provider of the world’s first SASE platform, introduced Cato DLP, the first Data Loss Prevention (DLP) engine to protect data across all enterprise applications without complex, cumbersome DLP rules. Cato DLP is part of Cato SSE 360, the only Security Service Edge (SSE) architecture to provide total...
SOFTWARE

