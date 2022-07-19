Tommy R. Zobrosky, 41

Edgerton Police Chief, Gary Plotts is getting a new partner: a Belgian Malinois, named Jaxx. Plotts spoke to the Edgerton Village Council during its meeting Tuesday evening, asking permission to move forward with the program…while announcing nearly all the $16,791.30 startup cost has been covered through donations and grants. Plotts applied for more than $10,000 in grants, with one already guaranteed and another in the final stages but he was told they would likely get it. He’s received donations from other businesses, such as help for food and veterinary services. They also got a cage for the cruiser from a fire department.
Comments / 0