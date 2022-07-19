Tommy R. Zobrosky, 41

The Defiance Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor injury train crash on County Road 15 north of County Road M in Jefferson Township, in Williams County. Thomas Traxler, of Pioneer, was southbound…when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern railcar. Traxler was treated on scene with only minor injuries. There were no injuries reported from the railroad employees. Alcohol and drug impairment is not suspected and a safety belt was found to be in use at the time of the crash. The railroad crossing warning lights and gates were found to be in proper working order at the time also. The crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to stop and remain stopped for railroad crossing lights and gates.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO