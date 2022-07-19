ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer, OH

Tommy R. Zobrosky, 41

 4 days ago

Tommy R. Zobrosky, 41, of Pioneer, Ohio passed away on July 8, 2022. A time to...

Teems Gets 15 Morev

An Indiana man…already serving time for a federal conviction…has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison in a Defiance County courtroom…on eight charges concerning drug trafficking and stolen property. Michael Teems, 60, of Fort Wayne, will now do the time…concurrent with his other conviction.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Train v. Truck

The Defiance Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a minor injury train crash on County Road 15 north of County Road M in Jefferson Township, in Williams County. Thomas Traxler, of Pioneer, was southbound…when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern railcar. Traxler was treated on scene with only minor injuries. There were no injuries reported from the railroad employees. Alcohol and drug impairment is not suspected and a safety belt was found to be in use at the time of the crash. The railroad crossing warning lights and gates were found to be in proper working order at the time also. The crash remains under investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to stop and remain stopped for railroad crossing lights and gates.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
Jaxx Is Hired

Edgerton Police Chief, Gary Plotts is getting a new partner: a Belgian Malinois, named Jaxx. Plotts spoke to the Edgerton Village Council during its meeting Tuesday evening, asking permission to move forward with the program…while announcing nearly all the $16,791.30 startup cost has been covered through donations and grants. Plotts applied for more than $10,000 in grants, with one already guaranteed and another in the final stages but he was told they would likely get it. He’s received donations from other businesses, such as help for food and veterinary services. They also got a cage for the cruiser from a fire department.
EDGERTON, OH
Pay Issue In Debate

Concerns about Four County Juvenile Detention Center wages and operational procedures were aired during Defiance County commissioners’ meeting Thursday. The discussion was initiated by Defiance County Juvenile Judge, Jeff Strausbaugh…who noted that the JDC board has hired a consultant to examine finances at the facility in Williams County,; next to the Corrections Center of Northwest of Ohio, east of Stryker. All of the juvenile judges in the JDC’s four counties Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams support pay increases for JDC staff. Although some concerns have been voiced about the leadership of JDC Superintendent Melissa Garza-Vielma, Strausbaugh told commissioners that the facility seems to be doing well now. He added…the biggest concern presently is the pay issue.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Tower Needs Sprucing Up

The Stryker water tower is getting repairs and a facelift thanks to COVID-19 relief funding. Stryker owns one water tower, located near the Stryker Local Schools campus, and it needs a paint job and some fixing. The city council passed an ordinance to appropriate around $336,000 to pay for the project. The ordinance also appropriated an additional $200,000 in operating funds for the tower.
STRYKER, OH

