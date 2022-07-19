ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Employee injured at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Plastics Plant

By Michael Scheidt
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second day in a row, someone was hurt at a plant in the area. On Monday, one person was...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Two Louisiana business owners secure deal with Walmart, three pending

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Walmart has selected two Louisiana brands and negotiating three more brands to feature in their stores during an open call event from June 28. On June 28 and 29, Louisiana-based small businesses had to opportunity to showcase their product to Walmart executives and buyers during their annual open call event. The one-on-one setting gave business owners a chance to secure a deal from supplying their products locally or across the nation.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge groups to give away backpacks, school supplies at BRPD HQ

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local group will be giving away backpacks and school supplies at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters Saturday, July 23. GIVE 365 BR’s 5th Annual Back 2 School Extravaganza will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. School supplies, backpacks, and food will be given out to students. The BRPD Community Division and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will also host the event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$17.5M expansion of Denham Springs manufacturing facility to begin in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that a Denham Springs plant will be undergoing a $17.5 million expansion in August. According to Edwards, Bercen announced the expansion that will retain 55 jobs at the facility while creating eight new jobs with $75,000-year salaries. The expansion is estimated to bring in 23 indirect jobs, according to the Louisiana Economic Development.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Accidents
City
Carville, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales Police Dept. investigating Ulta Beauty theft

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is asking the public for information about a theft at Ulta Beauty that happened on July 2. The Gonzales Police Department said that a female entered Ulta Beauty on S. Airline Highway and allegedly filled a large black purse with $1,339.00 worth of retail merchandise before leaving the store without paying.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Congestion on I-110 at Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say drivers may want to be aware of congestion and blockage late Wednesday (July 20) afternoon on I-110 at Airline Highway. The traffic jam occurred around 3:40 p.m. and an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Plastics#Oil And Gas#Hydrogen Fluoride#Accident
brproud.com

Lightning strike causes fire at home in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Fire Department responded to a home on Benton’s Ferry Ave. this morning. According to the Central Fire Department, “During this morning storms lightning struck a home” on this road. The homeowner got a heads up from a neighbor that smoke...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana woman accused of hitting and dragging 3-year-old

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Brie Lynne Christenson, 22, of Thibodaux, was recently arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The 22-year-old was arrested after an investigation into a cruelty complaint. The complaint centered around a 3-year-old and “the incident allegedly occurred at a residence off LA 70...
PIERRE PART, LA
brproud.com

Two rescue ponies shot to death in Louisiana

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help. Investigators are looking for whoever is responsible for killing two ponies. TPSO says, “On Sunday July 17, 2022, deputies responded to a report of two ponies being shot and killed at “Equine Advocacy of Louisiana”, a horse rescue east of Amite.”
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

23-year-old woman indicted for PPP loan fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice has indicted a 23-year-old woman for mail fraud and wire fraud on Friday, July 22. According to the indictment, Tynea Gray of Donaldsonville and Prairieville between June 2020 and Oct. 2021, Gray submitted unemployment claims in California in her name and in the names of others. Gray also submitted claims for Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) benefits in the names of false businesses and based on false business profits and losses.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theadvocate.com

Denham Springs chemical company plans $17.5 million expansion, will add 8 jobs

Bercen, a Denham Springs specialty chemicals manufacturer, said it will spend $17.5 million to expand its facility, a move that will create eight new jobs. The new jobs have an average annual salary of $75,000, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The expansion is estimated to create 23 indirect jobs in metro Baton Rouge. Bercen has 55 employees at its local operations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit and run at Stumberg Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are responding to a hit and run Wednesday (July 20) afternoon in Baton Rouge. The incident occurred at Stumberg Lane and Jefferson Highway around 1:30 p.m., and a representative with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) was called to the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Harding Blvd. entrance at Southern Univ. is back open

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – UPDATE:. That was quick! There is some good news for anyone trying to get onto Southern University’s campus this morning. The entrance at Harding Blvd. is back open. ORIGINAL:. Southern University is alerting the public to a closure because of the ongoing weather...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Harding Boulevard entrance to Southern University now open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Southern University and A&M College report the Harding Boulevard entrance to the main campus is now open. The entrance was shut down due to high water follow Friday morning’s storms. The university instructed vehicles entering the campus to use the Swan Street...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish opening renewed REV Center

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Government announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renewed REV Center. The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, REV, and the Ascension Chamber will be opening the rebranded and renewed REV Center on Wednesday, July 27 at 4 p.m. “This partnership comes at a meaningful time in...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy