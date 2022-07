I’ve been lucky enough to call Truckee home since 1996 and despite all the changes I’ve witnessed, including unprecedented growth, I still love my community. But I don’t feel quite so lucky anymore as fire season continues to grow longer, hotter and more dangerous here in Tahoe and the rest of our state. It’s not a matter of if we’ll experience a major fire but when. As the planet gets hotter and radical swings in precipitation and severe weather events become the norm, what kind of world are we going to leave our children and even more frightening, their children?

