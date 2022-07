Jaywalkers beware: Our police officers are on the lookout for you. You have likely seen it around you or done it yourself, but jaywalking is illegal in New York. This is because jaywalking poses a threat to both pedestrians and drivers, resulting in countless traffic crashes. To put it into perspective, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports one pedestrian was killed every 88 minutes in traffic crashes in 2017, while a total of 6,283 pedestrians died in traffic crashes in 2018.

LEWISTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO