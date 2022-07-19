ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh City Council adopts redistricting map

By Julia Felton
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh City Council on Tuesday approved maps with updated council districts based off the most recent census. A nine-member Reapportionment Advisory Committee — formed in late September — drew up a version of the map based on the 2020 census. The map aimed to ensure that two...

