Armstrong County, PA

Woman arrested, charged with theft of Trafford family’s dog

By Quincey Reese
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Armstrong County woman whom police were seeking in connection with a stolen dog case in Trafford has been found, but the German shepherd named Nani Nyx is still missing. Molly Bureau, 29, of Cadogan was arrested Monday and remains in the Westmoreland County Prison charged with two counts of theft....

