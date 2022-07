Click here to read the full article. Good hair days can make a person feel prepped, poised, and polished. While we love natural hair textures and think messy-pretty hair is always in, the fact is that we all have moments when we long for a styled-looking hairdo. This is why heated hair tools are essential — especially on days when your locks misbehave. Maybe you fell asleep with your hair wet and want to tame some unruly waves, or you simply want to style your hair straight for added shine and uniformity. Perhaps achieving ultra-straightness will just be the first...

HAIR CARE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO