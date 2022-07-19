ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Cooke Said Her and Brett Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Appearance Was ‘Awkward’ but ‘Ended up Being Really Special’

By Lauren Anderson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Amid the chaos of last night’s episode of The Bachelorette , country artists Ashley Cooke and Brett Young performed their song “Never Til Now.” Find out why Ashley said their performance for a solo Rachel Recchia was “awkward” at first and how it became a “beautiful” moment for the Bachelorette. Also, we’ve included a round-up of the men who were eliminated in week two of The Bachelorette Season 19.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Bachelorette Season 19 episode from July 18, 2022.]

Brett Young and Ashley Cooke | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Rachel Recchia sent Jordan Vandergriff home on ‘The Bachelorette’

In last night’s episode of The Bachelorette , Rachel had her first one-on-one date with Jordan Vandergriff . The two flew in a zero gravity plane, exchanging a zero gravity kiss during their ride. Afterward, the two had what was supposed to be a romantic dinner but ended up being a breakup.

Amid their conversation, Rachel excused herself to speak with producers, admitting she felt confused. For her, something was missing when it came to her connection with Jordan. Ultimately, she couldn’t give him a rose and sent him home.

Ashley Cooke and Brett Young performed on ‘The Bachelorette’ for a solo Rachel Recchia

Initially, producers meant for Ashley and Brett’s performance to be a private concert for Rachel and Jordan. However, after Rachel wasn’t feeling the chemistry and sent Jordan home, the duo sang “Never Til Now” to the solo Bachelorette.

“It reminded me that these are real people on real dates trying to find real connection — not characters on a show,” Ashley told Taste of Country . “My initial thoughts were, ‘Wow I feel for this girl. Love is so hard,’ but through the performance and getting to connect with her, it gave me hope. So many of us are searching for our ‘Never Til Now,’ and it was inspiring to see her be so intentional with knowing when it wasn’t right.”

Ashley Cooke says her ‘Bachelorette’ performance captured Rachel’s story

As Ashley explained to Taste of Country, her initial thoughts after producers told her and Brett they’d be serenading Rachel alone were: “Oh wow, we’re going to sing a love song to a girl by herself after sending someone home … how awkward!”

But those thoughts quickly changed. “It ended up being really special,” Ashley explained. “I wrote this song not from a place of having my person, but from a place of manifestation for my future person, and it ended up beautifully being that way for Rachel’s story as well.”

Who else went home on ‘The Bachelorette’ last night

Rachel’s breakup with Jordan wasn’t the only bit of drama from last night’s episode of The Bachelorette . When Gabby Windey and Rachel learned Chris was already talking about Fantasy Suites , they asked him to leave – twice.

Other Bachelorette Season 19 contestants who were sent home last night include Justin B., Matt, John, Brandan, Colin, and Ryan. The men remaining in Gabby and Rachel’s season are Jason, Aven, Erich, Zach, Jordan, Quincey, Michael, Tino, Jacob, Tyler, Termayne, Hayden, Meatball, Kirk, Spencer, Alec, Ethan, and Mario.

Watch new episodes of The Bachelorette on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are Still Together; She Defended Him During 'The Bachelorette' Season 19 Premiere

