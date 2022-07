Chelsea’s primary aim this summer was to rebuild the defense following the departures of Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen, and while we may not be quite done, the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly is a huge step forward in that regard. The 31-year-old has been one of the best center backs in the world for many years, and, at least in theory, is the type of signing that can truly improve the team.

