William Riley Morgan, age 49 of Caryville, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Turkey Creek Medical Center. He was born on November 3, 1972 to the late Mary Morgan. Riley was the most positive person that you would ever meet, if you needed anything he was the person to call. Riley loved children and they delighted him very much, especially Bentley, Ansley, and Raylin. He also loved sports, and was an avid Volunteer fan, and loved talking about his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

CARYVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO