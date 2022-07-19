ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoD Announces First Set of Projects to Receive Funding From the Pilot Program to Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT)

defense.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)) announced the first set of projects to receive funding via the pilot program to Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT). The purpose of the APFIT pilot program is to expeditiously transition technologies –...

www.defense.gov

The Associated Press

CyberOptics Selected by EM Innovation Awards for New SQ3000™+ System Powered by MRS® Sensor Technology

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- CyberOptics® Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, received a 2022 EM Innovation Award in the category of Inspection for its new SQ3000™+ Multi-Function system for AOI, SPI and CMM. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005040/en/ CyberOptics SQ3000+ Multi-Function system - AOI, SPI and CMM for advanced applications. (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Universal Hydrogen and Avmax Announce Firm Order for Hydrogen Conversion and Fuel Services for 20 Regional Aircraft

CALGARY, Alberta & LOS ANGELES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- “Canada is the largest regional turboprop market in the world putting a responsibility on companies like Avmax to identify and adopt the technologies that enable us to thrive while reducing environmental impact,” said Scott Greig, SVP and head of Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc. Today, Universal Hydrogen Co., the leader in hydrogen fuel services and aircraft conversions, announced that Avmax Aircraft Leasing Inc. placed a firm order to convert 20 regional aircraft to run on green hydrogen. Within this order, Avmax has the flexibility to select between Universal Hydrogen’s ATR 72-600 and Dash 8-300 conversion kits. Further, Universal Hydrogen will provide hydrogen fuel to power both Avmax’s leased and owned fleets. Avmax, a large regional lessor, engineering house, MRO, and global aircraft operator, could also become a maintenance and MRO partner to Universal Hydrogen given the company’s solid North American operating footprint and aircraft conversion capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005765/en/ Universal Hydrogen and Avmax Announce Firm Order for Hydrogen Conversion and Fuel Services for 20 Regional Aircraft
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Hercules Electric Marine Signs Agreement With Coach Marine Group to Supply Electric Propulsion Systems for Pontoon Boats

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Hercules Electric Marine, a division of Hercules Electric Mobility, Inc., today announced it has reached an agreement with Coach Marine Group (CMG) to supply CMG with electric propulsion systems for use in its Coach and Xcursion branded pontoon boats. The companies have entered the final design and integration phase in which they will partner to tailor the Hercules e-Drive system to CMG’s exact specifications to deliver a superior experience for Coach & Xcursion pontoon customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005811/en/ CMG pontoons powered by the Hercules Electric Marine 200-kilowatt e-Drive system will have a top-end speed above 40 mph and approximately 12 hours of cruising time between battery charges. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
blockchain.news

DeFi Project HUMAN Protocol Launches Routing Protocol for Data Contribution

DeFi project HUMAN Protocol launched a new blockchain coordination layer called Routing Protocol, which aims to improve the data contribution function on the blockchain. HUMAN Protocoldecentralisedalized and permissionless protocol facilitates the exchange of HUMAN work, knowledge, and contribution. The protocol reduces the impact of robots on the network and products...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

The Ministry of Defence is Exploring Applications for Quantum Technology in National Security

The Ministry of Defence has acquired the government's first quantum computer. Quantum computers can execute incredibly complex calculations extremely quickly and solve the problems regular computers can't. The Ministry of Defence, in partnership with British company Orca Computing, is exploring applications for quantum technology in defense. In this thread, our community discusses quantum computers and their impactful uses.
MILITARY
scitechdaily.com

MIT Expert on Powerful Computers and Innovation

Q&A: MIT’s Neil Thompson on Computing Power and Innovation. Innovation in many industries has been fueled by rapid increases in the speed and power of microchips, but the future trajectory of that incredible progress may be in jeopardy. Gordon Moore, a co-founder of Intel, famously predicted that the number...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

A microscopic electric motor made of DNA

The race is on to develop nanometre-scale motors for future tiny machines. The latest entry is a multi-component motor that self-assembles from DNA, harnesses Brownian motion to spin a rotor, and can wind up a molecular spring. Henry Hess is in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Columbia University, New York,...
ENGINEERING
Cheddar News

Smart Airspace Security Startup Dedrone Raises $30 Million to Protect Organizations from Nefarious Drone Activity

Smart airspace security startup, Dedrone, raising $30 million dollars in a Series C round led by the public safety technology company, Axon. Dedrone says it protects organizations from drone threats by using the advanced hardware and software technology it develops to secure their airspace. The startup's solutions are used by hundreds of commercial, government, and military customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense. Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ELECTRONICS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Nature.com

An amphibious artificial vision system with a panoramic visual field

Biological visual systems have inspired the development of various artificial visual systems including those based on human eyes (terrestrial environment), insect eyes (terrestrial environment) and fish eyes (aquatic environment). However, attempts to develop systems for both terrestrial and aquatic environments remain limited, and bioinspired electronic eyes are restricted in their maximum field of view to a hemispherical field of view (around 180Â°). Here we report the development of an amphibious artificial vision system with a panoramic visual field inspired by the functional and anatomical structure of the compound eyes of a fiddler crab. We integrate a microlens array with a graded refractive index and a flexible comb-shaped silicon photodiode array on a spherical structure. The microlenses have a flat surface and maintain their focal length regardless of changes in the external refractive index between air and water. The comb-shaped image sensor arrays on the spherical substrate exhibit an extremely wide field of view covering almost the entire spherical geometry. We illustrate the capabilities of our system via optical simulations and imaging demonstrations in both air and water.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

TransPod Debuts the FluxJet, a First-in-the-World Vehicle for Ultra-High-Speed Transportation at over 1000 km/h

TransPod, the startup that is building the world’s leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation system (the TransPod Line ) to disrupt and redefine passenger and cargo transportation, unveiled the FluxJet, an industry-defining innovation that transforms the way we live, work, and travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005004/en/ Based on groundbreaking innovations in propulsion and fossil-fuel-free clean energy systems, the FluxJet is a fully electric vehicle that is effectively a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics called veillance flux, the FluxJet travels in...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Parker Aerospace and Eviation Team Up on Development of Alice; the First All-electric Commuter Aircraft

FARNBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced a partnership to further the development of electric flight. Eviation Aircraft has engaged Parker Aerospace to develop six technology system packages for Alice, the first-of-its-kind all-electric commuter aircraft. The two industry leaders are now entering the design phase for the production and certification phase of Alice that will reimagine regional travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005686/en/ Reimagining regional travel, Parker Aerospace and Eviation are teaming up to develop Alice, the first all-electric commuter aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

Nike Supplier Selects Black & Veatch to Design ‘Aircarbon’ Plant

Click here to read the full article. Looking to significantly expand its regenerative practice of transforming air and greenhouse gas into a material called “Aircarbon,” Newlight Technologies has chosen decarbonization solutions specialist Black & Veatch to design the biotechnology company’s first commercial-scale plant in Ohio. Newlight uses a nature-inspired technology found in ecosystems throughout the world, including in the ocean, where naturally occurring microorganisms consume air and greenhouse gas through fermentation to produce a muscle-like material inside of their cells called PHB. It’s an energy storage material made in most living organisms–from marine microorganisms to the roots of plants–and can be...
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Benson Hill’s Inaugural ESG Report Links Food Science, Data Science and Plant Science To Drive Modernization of the Food System

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. Grounded in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the general principles of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the report is a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to governance, oversight, and transparency.
AGRICULTURE
electrek.co

A 5-minute EV charging startup raises $59 million

A Cambridge University professor’s ultrafast EV battery startup has raised $59 million in Series B funding. Nyobolt aims to develop a battery that can achieve 5-minute EV charging time. EV charging in 5 minutes. Goslar, Germany-based H.C. Starck Tungsten Powders (HSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hanoi-headquartered Masan High-Tech...
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Putting Robots to Work

We’ve seen the demos and the viral videos, but moving from research to real world is its own complex journey. The CEOs of Boston Dynamics and Sarcos will discuss the process of bringing their robots to market, from pilot testing to scaling manufacturing.
TECHNOLOGY

