Headed on a trip? Flight attendants swear by this luggage and carry-on duo

Heading out on a much-needed (and probably long overdue) vacation? If you're traveling by plane or train, you know how important it is to choose luggage that packs a lot into a small space. But with all of the brands on the shelves these days, it feels impossible to know which ones will last for more than one trip. So we turned to the people who travel professionally — flight attendants and pilots — for recommendations.
hunker.com

The Best Amazon Luggage to Take on Your Next Vacation

We all know your luggage can make or break your vacation. That's why it's important to grab a suitcase that can hold your all your travel accessories, withstand heavy use, and stand out on the baggage claim belt. By looking at must-have features like TSA locks, strong spinner wheels, and what the outer material is made of, you can find a suitcase that makes travel a breeze.
itechpost.com

These are the Top 5 Travel Apps for 2022

Travel has adapted along with technology. Gone are the days when you book places through catalogs and book places through telephone books. Nowadays, a great travel app can make a world of difference regarding your experience while on the go. They provide information that assists you in locating credible ATMs...
#Linus Travel#Luggage#Rechargeable Batteries#Tracker#Batteries Included#American Airlines#Allegiant#The Air Transportation#Apple Airtag
adventure.com

Lost your luggage? It could be hitting the road to be resold

Unclaimed Baggage, a private company, buys unclaimed lost luggage from major airlines. Then, it’s resold to new owners. Is this a second chance at its finest?. A lost suitcase can be a lot of different things: Massively inconvenient, mildly irritating, heartbreaking. From losing souvenirs to wedding dresses to prosthetics and ashes of loved ones, a lot of folks are experiencing the loss right now.
DoYouRemember?

Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag

Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
Thomas Smith

Airlines Want to Stack Passengers One on Top of the Other in Coach

The future of low-cost travel may involve airlines stacking Economy passengers one on top of the other. That’s the nightmarish vision of designer Alejandro Nunez Vicente, who just won a prestigious design award for the Chaise Lounge Economy Seat, his design for two-level stacked airline seats.
purewow.com

Air Travel Is a Mess Right Now—Here’s What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled

In case you missed it, air travel has been plagued with operational problems as of late—specifically, a significant uptick in the number of canceled and delayed flights. Although plenty of travelers have been unaffected by the chaos, growing demand, staff shortages and high gas prices mean that there is a decent chance you could experience a major hiccup in your itinerary. As such, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared with a solid plan of action for what to do if your flight is canceled.
