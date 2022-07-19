ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Wildlife Commission to host Introduction to Falconry workshop

Peregrine falcon. Photo by Jennifer Rowe from NCWRC

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will host an Introduction to Falconry workshop sponsored by the North American Falconers Association and The North Carolina Falconers Guild on Aug. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its headquarters located at 1751 Varsity Drive, Raleigh.

Falconry is hunting by means of a partnership with a trained raptor. Strict state and federal requirements are in place for ownership of a raptor and using the raptor for hunting purposes. Anyone wanting to practice falconry in the state of North Carolina must go through an apprenticeship and hold the necessary falconry license.

Workshop participants will learn about current laws, regulations, guidelines for the application and permitting process, and more related to the ancient hunting art and cultural heritage of falconry. Falconers and their hawks will be on hand throughout the day during the workshop.

The workshop is open to anyone 12 and older, however children 12–17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian. The registration fee is $40 and includes lunch. Registration is available online through Aug.25. Contact April Davenport-Rice for additional information.

Editor’s Note: Read about local falconer Marshall Davis here.

