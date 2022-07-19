ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Dollar Scholar Asks: How Can I Prepare My Wallet for Stagflation?

By Julia Glum
Money
Money
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amwG6_0glAmlZb00
Money

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where news editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars.

It may be problematic in hindsight, but you can’t deny that Glee was a cultural reset. “Don’t Stop Believin’” in the pilot? Sue Sylvester’s meme-able “I am going to create a…” line?? A cappella “Teenage Dream” into the Klaine kiss??? Iconic.

In my opinion, one of Glee’s greatest accomplishments was that it triggered a mashup renaissance. We, as a society, remembered how awesome it is to take two or more amazing songs and remix them to create a high-quality banger. From DJ Earworm to Death Cab for Yeezy, mashups took hold of the nation — and still haven’t really let go. (I’m listening to “Levitating” x “Baby One More Time” as I write this.)

Unfortunately, these days, we’ve begun to talk about a much less fun type of mashup: stagflation. And unlike Madeon’s “Pop Culture,” this mashup doesn’t make me want to crank the volume so high my ears hurt — it makes me worried about my wallet.

Saving money now affords you new opportunities in the future

It's never too late to put some money aside in a High-Yield Savings Account. Click on your state and find out more.

Open an Account Today!

What causes stagflation?

I called Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at investing app Stash, to learn more. She told me that, usually, when inflation is high, unemployment is low. A robust demand for goods and services elevates prices, but it also means that companies have to hire lots of people to meet that demand.

The opposite is also true: When unemployment is high, inflation is usually low. When millions of people get laid off, they can't afford to pay for patio furniture or personal training or a whole host of other goods and services. This lowers demand, which prompts sellers to lower their prices, driving down inflation.

Stagflation is the exception to the rule — the worst of both of the above scenarios. It’s “essentially an economic condition where inflation and unemployment are high, but demand for goods and services is stagnant,” says Anastasio, who is also a certified financial planner. Historically, stagflation has been preceded by a shock to the economy, like when there’s an issue with the supply chain or money supply.

Sound familiar?

Both of those events have occurred recently, leading Anastasio to conclude that we’re staring down “a perfect storm” of factors that could lead to stagflation. While it’s not a foregone conclusion — right now, although inflation is high, unemployment is still low — the components are in place.

Brian Walsh, a CFP and senior manager of financial planning at SoFi, also emphasized that the United States is not in a period of stagflation — yet. But he says SoFi customers, many of whom have been experiencing record-high inflation at the grocery store and reading nonstop headlines about the possibility of a recession, are concerned.

“People are worried about the worst-case scenario. Stagflation is kind of that worst-case scenario because there’s no good way out of [it],” he says.

There's no easy off-ramp from stagflation, he explains, because the normal tools the government would use to lower inflation and increase employment are stymied; they essentially would work against each other. “You’re stuck between a rock and a hard place,” Walsh adds.

For everyday consumers like me, an economic standstill that cools demand could cause businesses to cut back on production, which could trigger layoffs. That chain reaction could weaken the job market, and the implications for millions of Americans are... not good.

“It really puts people in a position where they have to rely more on their savings. They have to make drastic cuts to their spending or potentially go into debt in order to cover living expenses,” Walsh says.

Yikes.

Ad

Get the financial advice you need, without leaving your home

An Online Financial Advisor can help you develop a sound and effective economic plan that works for you. Click below to learn more.

How can I prepare for stagflation?

The good news is that both experts said there are steps I can take to insulate my finances from any potential effects of stagflation. The first is to get my emergency fund up to snuff. Though Anastasio typically recommends I keep three to six months’ worth of essential expenses set aside in cash, I might want to increase that a bit in the face of stagflation because the inflationary part of stagflation means I'll have to pay more to buy what I need.

Next, I should rein in any unnecessary spending. Anastasio suggests taking a step back and looking for opportunities to adjust my cash flow so I have more money coming in than going out. Are there subscriptions I don’t use that I can cancel? Am I eating out a little too often? Can I pick up a side hustle to generate some extra dough?

“It’s an area where you have so much control,” she says. “It’s not just about the little cost savings here and there, it’s more [about] giving you a sense of power over the situation. That’s going to be helpful for your financial anxiety.”

Now is not the time to be adding obligations, either. Anstasio says I should avoid making large financial commitments like upgrading my car, purchasing a Peloton or buying a costly house. If I can postpone those major money moves for a while, it might be a good idea, because I don’t want to give myself even more (inflated) monthly payments to deal with.

Third, I want to get my debt under control ASAP. Walsh says that people with credit card debt may especially suffer in a period of stagflation because persistent inflation will push up the cost of everyday goods... at the same exact time rising interest rates will make carrying balances more expensive.

“Anything with a variable interest rate is going to become more and more expensive and much harder to pay off,” Anastasio adds. “Now is a good time to finally get rid of that obligation.”

Every financial expert has a different theory on the best way to pay off debt, but Walsh is a fan of the snowball method, which works like this: I make minimum payments on all my cards and use any surplus in my budget to pay down the card with the smallest balance. Then, rinse and repeat. Theoretically, paying down my debt gets easier as time goes on because the money that was originally going to pay those smaller debts "snowballs" into a larger amount I have to throw at my bigger balances. (If I don’t have a surplus in my budget, Walsh says I may want to try to consolidate my debt by taking out a personal loan with a low interest rate.)

Once I’ve gotten that all squared away, I might consider putting more money into my investments, Anastasio says. Because the market is down, stocks are essentially on sale — and, over time, the investments I make now will likely grow at a rate that outpaces inflation.

Ad

An emergency fund is an essential part of everyone's financial plan

Opening a Savings Account to start an emergency fund makes a lot of sense for moments like these. Click below to open an account and start saving!

The bottom line

Stagflation is the worst kind of mashup: a combo of stagnant demand, high inflation and high unemployment. We’re not quite there yet, but we might be soon.

To brace myself for stagflation, I should cut back on discretionary spending, get my debt in order and review my investing plan. Most crucially, though, I should take a deep breath. Anastasio warns against becoming overly stressed about stagflation, because that certainly won’t benefit me.

“You want to have a calm head about what you’re doing financially,” she says.

Newsletter

Dollar Scholar

Still learning the basics of personal finance? Let us teach you the major money lessons you NEED to know. Get useful tips, expert advice and cute animals in your inbox every week.

By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

What Does the Fed Interest Rate Hike Mean for Me?

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Dollar Scholar Asks: Which Money 'Rules' Can I Safely Ignore?

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where news editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars. From “Dump him!” to “Delete that comma,” I love...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Money

Dollar Scholar Asks: What Does a ‘Strong Dollar’ Mean, Exactly?

This is an excerpt from Dollar Scholar, the Money newsletter where news editor Julia Glum teaches you the modern money lessons you NEED to know. Don't miss the next issue! Sign up at money.com/subscribe and join our community of 160,000+ Scholars. I flew to Berlin for a vacation last month...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Loan#Dollar Scholar
Money

Why Gas Prices Could Soon Plunge

Planning a summer road trip? Soon, it might get a little cheaper. Drivers are finally experiencing some relief at the pump thanks to falling gas prices, and even more price cuts could be on the way. On average, a gallon of regular gas now costs $4.78, according to auto club...
TRAFFIC
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
Money

Millions of Credit Scores May Get an Automatic Boost Starting Today

Starting Friday, the three largest credit bureaus are overhauling how medical debt affects your credit. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion are automatically removing a significant portion of medical debt that plagues the credit reports of tens of millions of Americans. The credit bureaus first announced the reform in March amid regulatory pressure from the federal government's Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The initial round of changes are in effect as of Friday, with more changes slated for next year.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Money

The 10 Cities Where the Housing Market Is Cooling the Fastest

After two years of record-breaking growth, the housing market is finally turning around — especially on the West Coast. San Jose, California, is the market that’s cooling off the quickest, according to a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin. All of the top 10 markets in Redfin's list are along the West Coast or in western mountain states, including six entries in California.
SAN JOSE, CA
Money

10 Cities Where Homes Are Selling in 15 Days or Less

The housing market may finally be starting to cool, but homes are still selling faster than they did at this time last year. Homes were on the market for a median of 31 days in May, according to data from Realtor.com. That’s four days faster compared to the same period in 2021, though it's significantly slower than the 21 days homes spent on the market at the beginning of the year.
REAL ESTATE
Money

The Best Hospitals In America Right Now

There’s a good chance that at some point in your lifetime, either you or a loved one will require hospital care. Whether for the birth of a new child, a preventative test or a more serious health issue, your hospital stay is one of the most important investments you will ever make.
HEALTH SERVICES
Money

Here's Where Gas Prices Are Dropping Back Under $4 a Gallon

Gas prices are finally falling back to earth — and drivers in many parts of the country are back to paying less than $4 a gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in the United States is now $4.52, according to AAA. That’s 15 cents less than a week ago and 50 cents less than the all-time high of $5.02 when prices peaked in mid-June. Nationally, gas prices have been creeping lower for more than a month straight.
ARIZONA STATE
Money

Inflation Is Hitting the Middle Class Especially Hard

New research suggests that the middle class is being hit harder by inflation than the very rich — or the very poor. If you've spent any time browsing for cars or even just filling up your gas tank, you'll have a good idea why this is so. Far from...
BUSINESS
Money

Many Americans Are Now Spending Over $1,000 a Month on Their Car Payment

A monthly car payment that looks like a mortgage bill? It's more common than you might think. With prices for both new and used cars elevated — and with interest rates on the rise — the number of car buyers dropping four figures on a monthly car payment has jumped to a record high, according to car-shopping website Edmunds.com.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Two Wall Street titans weigh in on inflation and recession. One says ‘relax, don’t panic’. The other predicts it’s going to get worse

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As recession fears stalk markets, the heads of two Wall Street behemoths are giving off contradictory signals. Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon is warning of trouble ahead, urging people...
BUSINESS
Money

These Are the 10 Best Colleges for Business Majors

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Business is the most common undergraduate degree in the country, with roughly 375,000 students earning a bachelor’s degree in the field each year. The popularity of a business degree has held for several years now, owing to flexible career paths and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Daniella Cressman

How to Get Filthy Rich

Disclaimer: This article is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Money

10 Cities Where It's Getting Easier to Find a House for Sale

For the first time since 2019, there were more houses for sale last month than there were a year earlier. That’s according to new data from real estate brokerage Redfin, which found that the number of homes for sale rose 2% on an annual basis in June. The change is another sign the notoriously hot housing market is finally starting to cool down, but it’s not necessarily good news for all buyers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Money

Money

16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy