Hampden County, MA

Hampden County 4-H & Youth Fair is back with new exhibit

By Kayla Hevey
WWLP 22News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – The annual Hampden County 4-H & Youth Fair is quickly approaching! It’s bringing back it’s...

www.wwlp.com

WWLP 22News

Community Corner with PeoplesBank: Holyoke Children’s Museum

(Mass Appeal) – One of the area’s most popular destinations for families is the Hoyloke Children’s Museum, and to keep this amazing operation going, they depend on support and resources. Joining me now for this month’s Community Corner segment sponsored by PeoplesBank is Abigail Scanlon, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum at Holyoke and Matt Bannister, Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at PeoplesBank.
HOLYOKE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Storm Damages In Franklin County, Possible Tornado

(Franklin County, MA) Reports are coming on storm damages as areas of Western Massachusetts, are under a tornado warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. A possible tornado was heading east along Route 2 Phillipston at 3:40 p.m.. Damages of trees and wires down in Montague, Wendell, Erving, and Warwick have been reported this afternoon. Orange Fire Department has reported multiple storm calls coming in with trees and poles down, fire. In some cases, falling trees trapped cars or fell on homes. Route 2 in Erving was temporarily closed and many residents in Franklin County lost power. No reports of injuries yet.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
businesswest.com

Peter Picknelly Blueprints Another Legacy Project

As he talked about the many real-estate development projects he’s been involved with over the years and how they’ve come to the drawing board and then off it, Peter Picknelly said simply, “they develop … and then they happen.”. That was a very simple explanation for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Police Comfort Dog Clarence Passes Away

(Greenfield, MA) Retired Greenfield Police Comfort Dog, Officer Clarence, passed away Tuesday. He served as one of America’s first Police Comfort Dogs from the fall of 2013 until he retired in March 2022. His legacy, the Police Comfort K9 program has been adopted in emergency departments, courts, and federal agencies throughout the county.
GREENFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Concert series forced to move from Summit House to Notch

HADLEY — An ongoing state inspection of the Summit House at J.A. Skinner State Park is forcing the move of a weekly summer concert series, which was set to begin at the historic site on July 7, to the Notch Visitors Center in Amherst. Friends of the Mount Holyoke...
AMHERST, MA
WWLP 22News

Entertainment Spotlight: MGM Springfield and MassMutual Center

(Mass Appeal) – MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center are the area’s Entertainment Hub and in the coming months, there is no shortage of events for you to enjoy. Joining me now for a segment sponsored by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau is MassMutual Center General Manager, Sean Dolan. Good Morning.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Water use restrictions in effect Friday for West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents are asked to follow a mandatory outdoor water use restriction in effect beginning Friday. Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., residents are asked to avoid using water for nonessential tasks such as watering and irrigation of lawns, as well as washing vehicles, the exterior of buildings, driveways, or sidewalks, unless it is necessary for safety or construction.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

East Longmeadow Town Council exits negotiations with town manager replacement

EAST LONGMEADOW – Negotiations with Ronald San Angelo to become the next East Longmeadow town manager were terminated by the Town Council on July 12 after a discussion in executive session. The council had been negotiating with San Angelo since he was chosen for the position on May 31 after the town’s second professional search. The first turned up three candidates who were disqualified upon further review of East Longmeadow’s Home Rule Charter.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Candidate makes accusations against sheriff’s office over inmate death

Updated July 19 8:20 p.m. to include statements from Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler. Berkshire County — In a press release issued on Monday, July 18, Berkshire County Sheriff candidate Alf Barbalunga made various accusations against Sheriff Thomas Bowler over the death of an inmate at the Western Mass Regional Women’s Correctional Center.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

Affordable housing units being built at former YMCA in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has awarded grant funding to build affordable housing units at the former YMCA building in downtown Springfield. A total of more than $31 million in direct subsidies, tax credits, and housing vouchers to support the development and preservation of 11 housing facilities in Massachusetts, including 237 permanent housing units and 200 shelter beds for families and individuals.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Fundraiser held for local comedian in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local comedians are raising money through the joy of laughter Wednesday. Comedians Phillip Anthony and Jess Miller held a benefit show for fellow comedian Artie Rob in Chicopee Wednesday evening. Artie recently suffered a stroke and lost the ability to speak and move his right side. All benefits from Wednesday’s show will go directly to Artie as he fights through a challenging recovery.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Video of Amherst Police interaction with minors raises concerns

Getting Answers: local residents express frustration in lack of trash pickup. It is happening in several local communities, all of which use the same trash company – Republic Services. Town by Town: Rays of Hope donation, car seat installations, horse competition. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town takes...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials warn residents to avoid illegal swimming areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With temperatures expected to be in the 90s through the rest of the week, many people are looking for places to cool off. However, local officials are warning the public to avoid any illegal and dangerous swimming areas. Western Mass News spoke with officials in Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Create and invent at the Spark!Lab at Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – Spark! Lab at the Springfield Museums is a dynamic learning space where children, families and groups create, innovate, collaborate, problem-solve, and invent. SarahRose Adán, Spark! Lab Coordinator, is here with a hands on activity and to share the learning elements of it.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

