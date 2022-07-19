Hampden County 4-H & Youth Fair is back with new exhibit

(Franklin County, MA) Reports are coming on storm damages as areas of Western Massachusetts, are under a tornado warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. A possible tornado was heading east along Route 2 Phillipston at 3:40 p.m.. Damages of trees and wires down in Montague, Wendell, Erving, and Warwick have been reported this afternoon. Orange Fire Department has reported multiple storm calls coming in with trees and poles down, fire. In some cases, falling trees trapped cars or fell on homes. Route 2 in Erving was temporarily closed and many residents in Franklin County lost power. No reports of injuries yet.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO