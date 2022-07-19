ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

South Carolina man charged after being arrested for Attempted Murder

By Karlton Clay
 3 days ago

ORANGEBURG, South Carolina (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Trequan Stokes, 22, of Orangeburg, has been arrested and charged with four counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The incident happened on June 15th, 2022.

According to the authorities, Stokes approached the victims’ home and knocked on the front door armed with a firearm.

Investigators say when one of the victims opened the door, Stokes fired his firearm striking multiple victims.

According to SLED, this shooting is in relation to the shooting involving 21-year-old Keith Nathanial Sharpe, of Aiken, who was charged with four counts of attempted murder earlier this month .

Keith Sharpe, 21, of Aiken, arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder

Authorities say those victims were transported to the area hospitals.

According to SLED, Stokes has been booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

WJBF

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Knights Inn

UPDATE, 07/22/2022, 2:38 P.M.: According to the warrants released by authorities, Jaquarie Allen, 22, allegedly fired a GLOCK 17 9 mm handgun into the chest of Renquel Geter, 26 Tuesday night around 10 P.M. Investigators say they believe this was roughly 12 hours before Geter’s body was discovered. According to authorities, two Richmond County Sheriff’s […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WIS-TV

Teenager dead after apartment complex shooting in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating the murder of a teenager at 780 Fashion Drive on Wednesday. According to a redacted incident report, RCSD responded to the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments after witnesses reported multiple gunshots and a scream. RCSD Incident Report by...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies: Man arrested for shooting mother pushing stroller

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter County deputies say a suspect is in custody in a shooting that injured a mother who was walking with her baby in a stroller. Investigators say Steven Galloway was arrested this morning and charged with attempted murder. Sumter County deputies say the victim was shot...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Homicide at Augusta Motel Under Investigation

A man’s body was found at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road in Augusta late this morning. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 26-year-old Renqual Geter of Eastover, South Carolina was pronounced dead there at 11:30 a.m. He was shot at least one time. An autopsy has been scheduled.
AUGUSTA, GA
