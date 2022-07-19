ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everlane jeans, dresses and jumpsuits are up to 50% off at this summer sale—shop today

By Anna Popp and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 4 days ago
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Dreaming of adding new denim to your closet? Everlane has garnered an impressive cult-following thanks to its signature minimalist style and high-quality collection of jeans. If you want to see what all the hype is about, you can score major discounts on Everlane jeans, tops, dresses and more right now.

Now through Sunday, July 24, you can save as much as 50% at Everlane's Summer sale. During the savings event you can bag markdowns on more than 250 styles to end summer 2022 on a stylish note. Complete your shopping haul by scooping epic savings on some best-selling Everlane jeans, like the Way-High jean and the Curvy Cheeky jean, right now.

Ready to shop? Check out these unheard of discounts on Everlane's line of wardrobe essentials right now.

The best deals at the Everlane Summer sale

  • Reconstructed Denim Skirt for $14 (Save $44)
  • Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank for $13 (Save $13)
  • Organic Cotton Quilted Short for $15 (Save $35)
  • Curvy Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny Jean from $19 (Save $51 to $59)
  • Organic Cotton Waffle Tee for $20 (Save $30)
  • Way-High Clean Front Skinny Jean for $20 (Save $48)
  • Curvy Cheeky Jean for $26 (Save $62)
  • Way-High Jean for $29 (Save $69)
  • String One-Piece from $35 (Save $33 to $35)
  • Original Cheeky Jean for $35 (Save $53)
  • Smocked Linen Dress for $35 (Save $53)
  • Organic Cotton Quilted Jacket for $39 (Save $59)
  • Easy Button-Front Skirt from $39 (Save $39 to $44)
  • ReLeather Tennis Shoe from $44 (Save $55 to $66)
  • Fatigue Apron Jumpsuit for $47 (Save $71)
  • Tiered Midi Dress for $51 (Save $77)
  • '90s Cheeky Jean for $54 (Save $54)
  • Italian Leather Buckle Heel from $80 (Save $40 to $80)
  • '80s Blazer for $87 (Save $88)
  • Cashmere Polo Dress for $90 (Save $135)

Is Everlane sustainable?

The retailer highlights several sustainability initiatives on their website including commitments to limiting product carbon emissions and prioritizing the use of recycled materials for polyester and packaging. As for their denim production, Everlane uses factories that produce minimal waste and use renewable energy. Interested in learning more? Check out the Everlane website for additional information on material certification and sustainability procedures.

Where can I buy Everlane jeans?

Everlane jeans are available on the Everlane website or in the few U.S. Everlane stores. While they don't do curbside pick up, you can text a specific store to put an item on hold for pick up. The customer-favorite denim can also be found at Nordstrom Rack in select styles and sizes. For the best selection of Everlane jeans, consider shopping directly at Everlane.

Does Everlane have free returns?

Everlane accepts returns within 30 days if an item is unworn and unwashed. There is a $5 return fee for a shipping label but returns in-store are free. If you opt for store credit instead of a refund back to your original payment method, Everlane waives the $5 shipping label fee. It should be noted, however, that final sale items do not qualify for returns or exchanges.

How do Everlane jeans fit?

We tried the Everlane 90s Cheeky jean and Reviewed contributor Tessah Bahoosh noted that the fit was flattering in several ways. The high waist of these jeans rested just above our tester's hip, perfect for tucking in shirts for versatile styling. In addition, the straight leg fit is the perfect balance between skinny and bootcut. Along with this style of jean, Everlane boasts a wide range of jeans for all shapes and sizes.

Does Everlane have sales?

Yes! In fact, you can shop Everlane's Summer sale right now. The sale includes markdowns of up to 50% and continues through Sunday, July 24. If you're looking to pick up a new pair of jeans, this is a sale you won't want to miss.

#Jeans
