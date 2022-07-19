ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

The Augusta Chipotle Restaurant Has Closed Permanently

By Cooper Fox
 4 days ago
For the better part of a year, fans of Chipotle in Central Maine have been disappointed by the lack of consistency in the Augusta location's hours. Not surprisingly, the sporadic hours were caused by a lack of employees. Then, a few weeks ago, the workers at the location staged...

wgan.com

Maine Icon Olympia Sports to close

The iconic Maine business Olympia Sports, which first opened in the Maine Mall in 1975, is set to close in September. The company was recently acquired by a private-equity firm. The company had been enduring a rough patch prior to the pandemic and was bought by Denver-based group JackRabbit in...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

What We Want To See Go Into The Old Augusta Dunkin’ Location

It's been the better part of a decade since the Dunkin' location on Bangor Street in Augusta moved across the street to the old Tim Hortons location. Since then, the building that housed their old location has sat vacant. According to New England Commercial Property, the building 1,700 square foot building sits on the corner of Bangor and School streets in Augusta. The listed price is $350,000.
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Search for Bangor man continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for Graham Lacher, who walked away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor in early June. It’s taken a hopeful turn recently after a state trooper may have spotted him within the last couple of days. His family, law enforcement and...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Magnet fishing helps clean Maine waters

Maine has a lot of great fishing spots, and a lot of different kinds of fish to catch. But one fishing group is catching trash instead of fish. The group is called "Citizen Magnet Fishing." "I just usually make a coil and then just chuck it into the water as...
WESTBROOK, ME
B98.5

Inmates at a Maine Prison are Being Paired With Puppies

Located in Warren, Maine it is said that there is very important work being done within the walls of the prison and it all has to do with puppy dogs. According to News Center Maine, pairing inmates with puppies will help give them a new purpose. This nonprofit is also helping change the lives of Vets by pairing them up with puppies as well.
WARREN, ME
The Maine Monitor

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
NEWRY, ME
WGME

PETA wants to replace Portland's Maine Lobsterman statue

PORTLAND (WGME) -- PETA wants Portland to remove the Maine Lobsterman statue and replace it with a statue of a giant lobster crushing a trap. The 45th anniversary of the dedication of Portland’s Maine Lobsterman statue is approaching, and PETA said it wants Portland to “move with the times, acknowledge today’s changed understanding of the nature and sensitivity of lobsters.”
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

12 Parking Lots Mainers Feel Are the Worst and Most Dangerous

You'd be surprised or maybe you wouldn't be with all the accidents in parking lots. We all know the trials and tribulations of the Auburn Walmart (which of course made the list). But that's cars hitting a pole. Lots of cars in parking lots hit people or other cars. According to Motor Biscuit, 20 percent of car accidents happen in parking lots and garages. That's about 50,000 car accidents per year, thousands of injuries, and hundreds of deaths. You might think, how the hell can you die in a parking lot accident because cars are going so slowly.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

The Butcher The Baker fires up kitchen at new permanent home

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A food truck that once roamed around the state has found a permanent home in Hermon. The Butcher The Baker fired up the kitchen for the first time at their new home on Tuesday. The food truck is located at 3 Memory Lane and is open...
HERMON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

207 says goodbye to Beth McEvoy

PORTLAND, Maine — Beth McEvoy possesses two skills that are essential for a reporter: the ability to find a good story and then tell it with flair. The stories she’s contributed to 207 over the last few years have been some of our most popular. To name a...
I-95 FM

ROAD TRIP ALERT: Two Maine Lobster Festivals Are Coming In August

Don’t let summer pass you by, get out and enjoy some food & fun!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, and promises to be bigger and better than ever with FREE admission, a new beer tent, fireworks, a two-day Steins & Vines tasting event, an expanded children's tent, and tons of new fun activities for the everyone.
ROCKLAND, ME
B98.5

B98.5

