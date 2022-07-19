ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utahns reflect on history, family connections ahead of Pioneer Day

By FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — As Utahns get set to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the first pioneers entering the state, many residents are sharing their family connections and moments that make the Pioneer Day holiday so special.

In the videos below, Utahns reflect on their pioneer ancestry and moments in history that have helped build the state.

FOX 13's DAN EVANS AND HIS PIONEER ROOTS

PIONEER DAY POEM

PAM CARSON - UTAH PIONEER DESCENDANT

ELLEN JEPPSON - PRESIDENT, INT'L SOCIETY DAUGHTERS OF UTAH PIONEERS

PIANO TRAVELS

PIONEER DAY POEM

THE STORY BEHIND THE EAGLE GATE

GOLDEN PINS COMMEMORATES 50 YEARS OF PIONEER SPIRIT

INDUSTRIOUSNESS OF PIONEER WOMEN

FORTITUDE OF PIONEERS

Related
Utahns brave the heat to save spots for Days of '47 Parade

SALT LAKE CITY — Linda Owen has been saving the same spot on South Temple for 40 years. “My family depends on me to come out and save the spot," she said. "We'll have a lot of people — last year we probably had about 100 people total, and the kids love it. It costs me nothing but time, and I have that, and they love it. It's worth it.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Where can you see professional firework shows this weekend in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s celebration of Pioneers Day on July 24, commences this weekend and will be complete with professional firework shows offered throughout Utah. These are the fireworks shows referenced by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday, when he asked Utahns to avoid the use of personal fireworks and to instead attend a professional show.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – July 22, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt or foster your new best friend today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Comparing Utah's current temperatures to 50 years ago

July is on track to be the hottest month on record for Salt Lake City by a wide margin — and the previous record holder was one year ago. Comparing average July temperatures over the past 10 years with the temperatures in 1937-1946, we found Salt Lake City is six degrees warmer in July on average — going from 77 to 83 degrees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah Father Daughter Duo release new album

Utah’s favorite Father Daughter Duo came to Good Things Utah to share their newest song. Mat and Savanna Shaw got their start in the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In March of 2020, Savanna, who was a choir student, was missing her in person practices and started singing virtually. She started an account wanting to showcase her vocal ability but was nervous to do so alone. To calm her nerves, she invited her father, Sam, to sing with her. Intending just to show friends, family and schoolmates, The Shaws never expected their singing to go viral. Their debut video, ‘The Prayer’, has over nine million views. In just two short years, The pair has recorded five albums.
UTAH STATE
A weekend of heat and storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we begin our holiday weekend we face the hottest day of this heat cycle. Temperatures will be in the triple digits across most of Utah, and those that don’t make will be in the upper 90s. As part of this heat southern Utah will be facing an Excessive Heat […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
International Quilt Festival comes to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The International Quilt Festival is making its debut in Utah this week – July 21-23 – at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City. The Quilt Festival will feature more than 150 shopping booths, more than 500 quilts will be on display, and dozens of classes are available for quilting enthusiasts.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: The floats you’ll never see at the Pioneer Day parade

Sunday is Pioneer Day, a uniquely Utah celebration that has wisely been broadened to honor all Utahns, past and present, who have been pioneers in a variety of ways. Thus, whether you will be at church on Sunday singing, “Come, Come Ye Saints,” or welcoming the arrival of Ukrainian immigrant pioneers fleeing violence, or celebrating the success of pioneering women politicians, this day has something for everyone.
UTAH STATE
Homes with wood roofs most susceptible to wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah residents who live in wildfire prone area should be warned that a new study says they should not have wood shingles on their homes. The new report is from Headwaters Economics, a western U.S. think tank, and written by their policy lead and wildfire researcher Kimiko Barrett.
UTAH STATE
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In Utah

Utah is one of the most unique places, both geographically and culturally. With beautiful snow-capped mountains, pristine reflective lakes, and rocky canyons, Utah's natural beauty is only rivaled by its unique ties to the Mormon Church. Like any US State, the major cities may be the first locations tourists want to explore, but the small towns may give one a better sense of place. Check out these beautiful, charming small towns in Utah that will simply take your breath away.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

If we have the truth – Cache Valley Daily

“If we have the truth, it cannot be harmed by investigation. If we have not the truth, it ought to be harmed.”. Like most members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, when I first read this statement by J. Reuben Clark Jr., a prominent Utah attorney, Apostle, and former Counselor in the First Presidency for which the law school at Brigham Young University is named, I assumed that he, and many others like him, had put both the history and doctrine of the church to the intellectual and factual test, and found all to be right beyond exception.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Where in the US is home building booming? All eyes on Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking at the national map of where in the U.S. homes are being built the fastest, almost the entire state of Utah sticks out as a glaring hot spot. Using Census Bureau data, Axios recently compiled a county-by-county national map of where housing units are growing the fastest across the U.S. While some geographically smaller counties in Texas boast some of the highest percentages, Utah is high on the national list, too — but with a high concentration of rapidly growing counties statewide.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New research predicts Lake Powell, Lake Mead collapse if Colorado River Basin states don’t make sacrifices

SALT LAKE CITY — Some new research points to a collapse of Lake Mead and Lake Powell if neither the upper nor lower Colorado River Basin states sacrifice to cut water use. “If neither side blinks, and neither side were to seriously reduce its use, then the system will go to dead pool,” said the Director of Utah State University’s Center for Colorado River Studies, Dr. Jack Schmidt. Schmidt was among the authors of the peer-reviewed research.
COLORADO STATE
