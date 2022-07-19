Dana Carvey: Biden’s gone from ‘soothing grandpa’ to feisty

Tweet

Comedian and President Biden impersonator Dana Carvey says the commander in chief has morphed from a “soothing grandpa” into a “feistier” leader while in office.

“Have you noticed that Biden’s gotten a little feistier lately?” Carvey asked Monday as he guest hosted ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“When he first came out, he was like a soothing grandpa offering you butterscotch from his coin purse,” Carvey said.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star’s impression of Biden, which he unveiled last year on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” has won widespread praise.

“We wanted this grandpa as president because we had four years of Shouty McFatpants,” Carvey said to laughs, an apparent reference to former President Trump.

“But Biden came out as a really sleepy, sweet grandpa,” he continued, before launching into his impersonation of the 46th president.

“Now what he does is he kind of whispers and then he yells,” Carvey said.

“I think it’s a wonderful move,” the performer added of the mannerism.

“We know how to get natural gas,” Carvey, as Biden, said softly.

“We can get it! We know how to get it!” he exclaimed.

The 67-year-old entertainer then shuffled his feet as he said he shared a similarity with the more than decade-older president who inspired the impression.

“I walk like Biden. These hip flexors are tight!” he added.