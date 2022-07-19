Joe Biden Widens Path for Brittney Griner's Release Amid Pressure
On Tuesday, Biden signed an executive order that makes it easier for administration officials to negotiate the release of Americans held in custody...www.newsweek.com
On Tuesday, Biden signed an executive order that makes it easier for administration officials to negotiate the release of Americans held in custody...www.newsweek.com
"Under pressure to bring her back"...by whom? There is an EXTREMELY small percentage of Americans that want her back. Furthermore, she wasn't "wrongfully detained" she committed a crime.
Been away so long I hardly knew the place .Gee it's good to be back home Leave till tomorrow to unpack my vape .Honey disconnect the phone. I'm back in the U.S.S.R .You don't know how lucky you are boy back in U.S back in U.S. back in the U.S.S.R.
....the general public is NOT OUTRAGED with BG's detaintment, just read the comments....see ya in 10 BG....
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 44