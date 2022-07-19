Joe Biden Widens Path for Brittney Griner's Release Amid Pressure

President Biden hastily ended a press conference on Thursday, turning his back as reporters shouted questions and declaring, "I’m out of here." Biden answered several questions from a pre-determined list of reporters during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, following the NATO Summit before he said, "All right, guys," and attempted to wrap things up. Multiple reporters still wanted to ask questions, and someone in the crowd promised to be quick, but Biden shut it down nonetheless.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 22 DAYS AGO