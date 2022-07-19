ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden Widens Path for Brittney Griner's Release Amid Pressure

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, Biden signed an executive order that makes it easier for administration officials to negotiate the release of Americans held in custody...

Sam Clyde
2d ago

"Under pressure to bring her back"...by whom? There is an EXTREMELY small percentage of Americans that want her back. Furthermore, she wasn't "wrongfully detained" she committed a crime.

Reply(1)
39
F.B.G.
2d ago

Been away so long I hardly knew the place .Gee it's good to be back home Leave till tomorrow to unpack my vape .Honey disconnect the phone. I'm back in the U.S.S.R .You don't know how lucky you are boy back in U.S back in U.S. back in the U.S.S.R.

Reply
9
Vegasbaby
2d ago

....the general public is NOT OUTRAGED with BG's detaintment, just read the comments....see ya in 10 BG....

Reply
24
