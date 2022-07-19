Ti woman facing multiple charges surrounding alleged burglary

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Corinth resident on Tuesday, July 12, in connection with the sale of narcotics. Police said that Giselle M, Barnes, 54, of Walnut Street was arrested following an investigation. According to a report, Barnes is accused of knowingly...
SHREWSBURY — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Shrewsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight in the Green Mountain National Forrest. Police say that the assault occurred near the Swinging Bridge at around 1:15 a.m. Troopers allege that Andrew Caldwell had caused...
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saint Lawrence County woman has been sentenced for possessing and distributing crystal meth. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Megan Perkins, 33, of Ogdensburg was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. As part of her...
WARRENSBURG | An elderly local man was arrested July 19 after he allegedly became combative and threatened staff inside a local Stewart’s Shop. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the store on Main Street at about 8:30 p.m. for reports of an alarm activation. When deputies arrived,...
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - An town of Oswegatchie woman is accused of making meth. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say the arrest of 24-year-old Michaela Mann followed a search of her County Route 4 home. Deputies say they found solvents, chemicals, and lab equipment used to make meth.
Colchester, VT — On Thursday morning, a car flipped following a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Severance Road and Roosevelt Highway. First responders reported no major injuries and no one was transported to the hospital. According to Colchester Police Corporal Jaime Bressler, multiple witnesses stayed on the scene to offer their firsthand accounts.
STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say car break-ins at a Bennington County country club last month are linked to numerous similar crimes across the region. Authorities say credit cards and cash were stolen from cars at the Stamford Valley Golf Course back in June. The same thing happened at the Mt. Anthony Country Club in Bennington as well as other country clubs in Massachusetts. Police say the cards and cash were used at various Walmarts in Massachusetts to buy gift cards and other items.
WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Warrensburg man was held in police lockup after an off-duty police officer stopped him from assaulting a Stewart’s employee, officials said. Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Stewart’s Shop at 3827 Main Street in Warrensburg for a hold-up alarm activation.
New York State Police are investigating a fire that occurred on Wednesday near the 900-block of County Route 77 in Greenwich. State Police said an initial investigation has found the fire appears suspicious in nature.
BURKE, N.Y. — A New York man has died following a crash in Burke on Friday morning. Police say that Zackrey Peck, 28, of Ellenburg Depot, was traveling west on SR-11 on Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit Mark Boyer, 51, of Chateaugay.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man is facing terroristic charges after allegedly making threats Monday. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Chance Roe, 21, of Plattsburgh is accused of making the threats at the Clinton County Department of Social Services. Police say Roe is charged with making terroristic...
A Washington County man has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing destructive devices, guns, and ammunition. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Daniel Day, 35, of Argyle, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.
UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - A man had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday after he was seriously injured while haying. It happened in Underhill just before 11:30 a.m. Local EMS officials say responders found a tractor with attachments still running in a ditch but with no operator around. They found the injured man about half a mile away.
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Right now, several rescue crews are searching the waters of the Saranac River Friday for a report of two missing people. Authorities tell Channel Three, its happening in the Town of Plattsburgh, near the intersection of Brown Road and Military Turnpike. This is a developing story....
Vermont State Police Trooper Dylan LaMere pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Chittenden County criminal court to careless or negligent driving and giving false information to a police officer. LaMere was charged on July 13, more than two months after an Essex police officer stopped his Jeep shortly after 3 a.m....
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man was hospitalized with critical injuries Thursday morning after crashing on I-89 and getting stuck in his car for upwards of 12 hours, according to EMS officials. Authorities say they were initially alerted to the crash around 8 a.m. Thursday morning but could not...
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Police report released Tuesday reveals troopers violated policy a dozen times over a six-month period last year. The synopses of internal investigations details 18 formal, internal VSP investigations into trooper misconduct between July and December of 2021. Internally generated investigations mean the complaint was filed by a co-worker or employee of the department.
The Saratoga Springs Police Department Investigations Division, with the assistance of the New York State Liquor Authority on Thursday, conducted alcohol compliance checks at 12 businesses within the City of Saratoga Springs.
