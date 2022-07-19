Ti woman facing multiple charges surrounding alleged burglary

STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say car break-ins at a Bennington County country club last month are linked to numerous similar crimes across the region. Authorities say credit cards and cash were stolen from cars at the Stamford Valley Golf Course back in June. The same thing happened at the Mt. Anthony Country Club in Bennington as well as other country clubs in Massachusetts. Police say the cards and cash were used at various Walmarts in Massachusetts to buy gift cards and other items.

BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO