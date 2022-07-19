ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Meghan Markle wears chic jumpsuit for date night in NYC

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCEEU_0glAji2300

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night in the Big Apple! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured out in New York City on Monday evening. According to Page Six , the California-based royal couple dined at Locanda Verde in Tribeca.

RELATED:

Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle his ‘soulmate’ in speech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJDpe_0glAji2300 Grosby Group
Meghan and Harry dined at Locanda Verde in NYC

A source told the outlet that Meghan and Harry “wined and dined with another couple that seemed to be close friends.” Another onlooker revealed to Page Six that the Duchess wished a fellow diner a happy birthday.

“There was a random birthday celebration at the table next to theirs,” the source said. “Meghan went up to them with Harry and said, ‘I wish you the happiest birthday,’ to the table next to her. They were all dumbfounded and just said, ‘Thank you so much.’”

The royal mom of two wore a strapless black and white jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst to the Italian restaurant. Meghan completed her chic look with her hair in a ponytail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ysXR0_0glAji2300 Grosby Group
The Duchess wore a jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst to dinner

Earlier in the day, the Duchess was seen out in the city with Gloria Steinem . Meghan also accompanied Harry to the United Nations Headquarters, where the Duke delivered a keynote address to mark Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18. Queen Elizabeth ’s grandson, 37, called Meghan his “soulmate” during his speech .

“Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I’ve always found hope on the continent,” Harry said. “For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I’ve found peace and healing time and time again.”

The Duke added, “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Americans 'Insulted' and 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle Treatment—Stella Parton

Americans are "insulted" and "shocked" by the media's "ongoing trashing" of Meghan Markle, Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella Parton, has told Newsweek. Parton, a musician like her older sister, made headlines following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with a series of tweets defending Meghan and Prince Harry's move out of what she considers to be the "toxic waste heap" of the royal environment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Entertainment Times

Meghan Markle Travels Around Los Angeles Twice A Week To Go Hiking After Dropping Archie Off In Nursery School

Meghan Markle has been enjoying a relatively private life in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry, their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and their dogs. Every now and then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are photographed when they step out of their home in Montecito. However, no one knows what exactly Markle does when the cameras aren’t around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Gabriela Hearst
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumpsuit#Date Night#British Royal Family#Locanda Verde#Meghan And Harry#Italian
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Poses for Brand-New Portrait with Son Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth is taking a moment to honor a special group of workers—with assistance from her son, Prince Charles. Her Royal Highness presented the George Cross to the National Health Service representatives at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The award was given to workers from all four nations to commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Royal Family Is Reportedly 'Refusing' Blame After Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Birthday Snub Went Public

It didn’t take long for the world to find out that many members of the royal family – including Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 – didn’t attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday party, which took place on Saturday, June 4th over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. And according to a royal insider, many members of the royal family are reluctant to admit to having any involvement in the one-year-old’s party, including the fact that so many people didn’t attend went public so quickly.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Leaked July Fourth Pictures To 'Steal Limelight' From Cambridges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made a move to “steal” the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Geo News said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some royal fans “upset” after they “stole the limelight” from the future King and Queen Consort. This comes as many allegedly think they “deliberately leaked” photos from their Fourth of July outing, alongside their first-born son.
TENNIS
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex's Comment About Kate Middleton Damaged Prince William, Prince Harry's Relationship, Royal Correspondent Kate Mansey Claims

Meghan Markle may have worsened Prince Harry and Prince William's already strained relationship. The Duchess of Sussex said something about her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, during her and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, which reportedly damaged the royal siblings' relationship. Meghan Markle Reportedly Damaged Prince William And Harry's...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Remembering their favorite customer: Ivana Trump's favorite NYC restaurant pays moving tribute by leaving her favorite table empty and covered with flowers as she is laid to rest

Ivana Trump's favorite New York restaurant left her preferred table empty and covered with flowers to pay tribute as she was laid to rest. Italian restaurant Nello, located just blocks from Ivana's Upper East Side townhouse, covered the socialite's favorite table with candles and red carnations Wednesday. A giant red...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy