ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Va. man accused of killing wife arrested in Anderson Co.

By Bethany Fowler
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kYEUX_0glAjADT00

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Virginia man accused of killing his wife was arrested Monday morning in Anderson County.

More News from WRBL

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Jose Hernandez Mejia, 49, on Interstate 85.

Deputies said Mejia’s wife, Evelin Molina, was found dead in their house on Sunday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Mejia told a family member that he stabbed Molina, the sheriff’s office said.

Mejia has been charged with second-degree murder.

He is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center waiting to be extradited back to Virginia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from deadly shooting in Pickens County

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim killed during a shooting on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office were called to a disturbance reported on Allgood Bridge Road around 12:30 a.m. While they were responding, dispatchers received reports of a gunshot.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Shooting kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY (WSPA) – A person was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting in Pickens. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a disturbance on Allgood Bridge Road around 12:38 a.m. The sheriff’s office said upon arrival, a man exited the residence, approached deputies and was placed into investigative detention. Deputies entered […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Anderson County, SC
FOX Carolina

Second man arrested in restaurant shooting

The chefs cook 1,300 to 1,500 meals per day. Volunteers split this, but McQueen says it’s hard to keep them on board. One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex on East Terrace Drive in Easley, according to the Easley Fire Department. Take a look inside...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

What happened to Millard Earl Jr.?

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family is fighting for answers five years after a Honea Path man was killed in an unexplained motorcycle crash. Construction workers found the body of Millard Earl Junior when they reported to work on July 22, 2017. His wrecked motorcycle was a few feet away.
HONEA PATH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Anderson Co#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

Man admits to ‘random, unprovoked’ knife attacks in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to prison time in connection with a series of “random and unprovoked” assaults with a knife. Tony Michael Smith, 34, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday to three counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Friday morning crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash Friday morning. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 8:48 a.m. The coroner said 75-year-old Martha Dawson died as a result of chest and abdominal injuries secondary to blunt...
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Wanted minor arrested following shooting in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (WPSA) – Police arrested a wanted teenager Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened on Father’s Day in Laurens. We previously reported the shooting happened on June 19 in the Jersey Street area of the city. According to the Laurens Police Department, police along with...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

$2000 reward offered for information after woman found dead in Pelzer

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information after a woman was found shot dead in her bedroom back in April. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on April 2, deputies were notified of a gunshot victim. On scene, they found...
PELZER, SC
WATE

Greeneville Police searching for ‘dangerous’ teen

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Greeneville Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who escaped custody. The teenager is described as approximately 6-feet-tall, white, 150 pounds, with blond hair. He escaped custody on July 22, around 7 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white checkered, button down shirt, a white undershirt, and leg shackles.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

3 stabbed minutes apart in ‘random’ attacks, SC officials say. Man now going to prison

Three people were stabbed minutes apart in “random and unprovoked” knife attacks — and now a South Carolina man is going to prison, officials said. Tony Michael Smith, 34, was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder and “possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime,” according to Spartanburg-area prosecutors.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed on Hwy 81 in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has left one person dead in Anderson County. Troopers said at 5:44 a.m., a motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 81 when they made an improper U-turn and were hit by a truck. The motorcyclist was then ejected from the bike and then hit by another car.
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dies after crash in Anderson County, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County coroner says a woman has died after a crash. The coroner says it happened Friday morning around 8:45 in Anderson County. The victim has been identified has Martha C. Dawson, 75, of Anderson. The coroner says she died at the hospital around 4:45 p.m. Friday as a result of chest and abdominal injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for 71-year-old not seen, heard from since June

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 71-year-old who was last seen in June. Donnie Merck was last seen on Ford Circle in Greer, however he was believed to be in Louisiana on June 29, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No one has seen or heard from him since.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies seek information on missing person in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. Jose Guadalupe Martinez Maga, 31, was last seen on Stephenson Avenue in Greenville around 6:30 a.m., according to deputies. Deputies said Maga was seen driving a grey 2005...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy