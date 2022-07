Prepare for one of the hottest weekends in D.C. in recent memory!. The District is only four days into the first official heat wave of the season, but we are only halfway through it. For the record, the National Weather Service defines a heat wave here in Washington, D.C. as three or more days of 90° or greater temperatures. The heat has so far peaked on Thursday afternoon as the mercury hit 95°, but with added humidity the heat index, which is what it feels like outside when the temperature is combined with the humidity, peaked at 102° just before 2 p.m. in the afternoon.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO