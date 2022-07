Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — It has been another warm week in Central Illinois with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. While our temperatures have been slightly above average, we’ve been spared from the worst of the heat which has been focused across the southern and central plains where temperatures have been in the triple digits for the past several days. Unfortunately the hottest day of the week is yet to come before we start to see some relief.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO