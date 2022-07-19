Man, 26, shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one critically, in South Shore Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of South Colfax. At about 3:14 p.m., a 36-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were on the street corner when an unknown offender across the street produced a firearm and fired shots at the victims, police said.
CHICAGO -- Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday on the Near West Side. A group of people were standing in the street in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. when a black truck approached and someone got out and began firing a rifle, Chicago police said.
Two sisters were struck by gunfire on the Division Street bar strip early Saturday, according to information from Chicago police and sources. Both women are in good condition, and one suspect is in custody, police said. Cops assigned to the famed nightlife strip reported shots near an alley on the...
CHICAGO - Four people were shot and wounded on Chicago's West Side early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of West Jackson. At about 1:47 a.m., a group was standing in the street when a black truck approached and an unknown male exited the vehicle with a rifle and began shooting at the group.
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in the Gold Coast early Saturday. The shooting occurred near the intersection of State and Division Streets. At about 3:17 a.m., officers on foot patrol in the area heard shots and located two women with gunshot wounds, police said. A 29-year-old woman suffered a...
CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the back of his head in a Morgan Park residence Friday afternoon. The residence is located in the 10900 block South Racine. At about 4:05 p.m., the 42-year-old man was discovered inside a residence with a gunshot wound in the back of the head.
CHICAGO - Chicago police released the mugshot of the man charged with shooting a Chicago police officer last month. Jabari Edwards, 28, was captured in Burlington, Iowa and taken into custody on July 13. He faces two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful...
CHICAGO - Two women were shot and one was seriously wounded Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The women, ages 20 and 18, were outside around 9:55 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said. The 20-year-old was shot twice in...
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in Englewood Thursday night. The shooting occurred in the 7200 block of South Union. At about 6:19 p.m., the boy was near the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The boy was struck in the arm and transported to the...
CHICAGO - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The men, ages 30 and 27, were standing outside when they were shot at by a gunman around 11:56 p.m. who fled the scene in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO - Four people were stabbed during an attempted armed robbery Friday morning on a CTA Red Line train on Chicago's North Side. A 42-year-old man switched train cars around 2 a.m. at the North/Clybourn Red Line stop when he was followed by a group of six people who demanded his belongings, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO — Three people were wounded in a shooting early Friday morning in Little Village, according to Chicago police. A 13-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in their car on the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:20 a.m. when they heard shots and felt pain. The teen was […]
CHICAGO - A man was shot Thursday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:45 p.m., police say the 32-year-old victim was near the sidewalk in 1900 block South Christiana Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood when he was struck in the thigh by gunfire. The victim self-transported to Mt. Sinai...
CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter and a woman were injured in a fire in Uptown Sunday morning. The fire occurred at 1334 W. Winnemac. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire has been struck out. Both the firefighter and the woman were transported to area hospitals. No additional information...
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - A Chicago man drowned in Geneva Lake on Friday afternoon, July 22. Police were called to a pier in the town of Linn around 12:45 p.m. The man, identified as 81-year-old Peter Schauer, had already been pulled from the water and life-saving attempts were underway – but were ultimately unsuccessful.
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting in Logan Square Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue. At about 1:10 a.m., a 34-year-old man was attending a party when a physical altercation took place and an unknown offender produced a handgun, and shot the victim.
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man in the head in Englewood earlier this month. Jovan Johnson, 19, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder. Johnson was arrested on Thursday after police say he fatally shot a 26-year-old man on July 1 in the...
CHICAGO - A night of family fun was shattered by gunfire in Chicago. Pictures were taken at Columbus Park Thursday night in the Austin neighborhood during a special performance of "Shakespeare in the Park" A photographer — Keith Yearman — was getting pictures of the performance when he says he...
CHICAGO - An offender pushed his way into a victim's West Town apartment and robbed him of several items before driving the victim to an ATM to withdraw money. The incident occurred Saturday morning in the 600 block of North Campbell. At about 12:10 a.m., a male victim was approached...
Comments / 3