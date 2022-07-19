ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man, 26, shot in Humboldt Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

2 wounded, 1 critically, in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one critically, in South Shore Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of South Colfax. At about 3:14 p.m., a 36-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were on the street corner when an unknown offender across the street produced a firearm and fired shots at the victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: 4 shot on Near West Side, police say

CHICAGO -- Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday on the Near West Side. A group of people were standing in the street in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. when a black truck approached and someone got out and began firing a rifle, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Gold Coast shooting: Offender in custody after 2 women shot, wounded

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in the Gold Coast early Saturday. The shooting occurred near the intersection of State and Division Streets. At about 3:17 a.m., officers on foot patrol in the area heard shots and located two women with gunshot wounds, police said. A 29-year-old woman suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in back of the head at Morgan Park residence

CHICAGO - A man was found with a gunshot wound in the back of his head in a Morgan Park residence Friday afternoon. The residence is located in the 10900 block South Racine. At about 4:05 p.m., the 42-year-old man was discovered inside a residence with a gunshot wound in the back of the head.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot multiple times in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Two women were shot and one was seriously wounded Thursday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The women, ages 20 and 18, were outside around 9:55 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, police said. The 20-year-old was shot twice in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in Englewood Thursday night. The shooting occurred in the 7200 block of South Union. At about 6:19 p.m., the boy was near the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The boy was struck in the arm and transported to the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The men, ages 30 and 27, were standing outside when they were shot at by a gunman around 11:56 p.m. who fled the scene in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 stabbed on Red Line train on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - Four people were stabbed during an attempted armed robbery Friday morning on a CTA Red Line train on Chicago's North Side. A 42-year-old man switched train cars around 2 a.m. at the North/Clybourn Red Line stop when he was followed by a group of six people who demanded his belongings, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humboldt Park#Police#Violent Crime#Saint Mary S Hospital
WGN News

3 shot, including 13-year-old, in Little Village

CHICAGO — Three people were wounded in a shooting early Friday morning in Little Village, according to Chicago police. A 13-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in their car on the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue around 6:20 a.m. when they heard shots and felt pain. The teen was […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot in thigh on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - A man was shot Thursday afternoon on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:45 p.m., police say the 32-year-old victim was near the sidewalk in 1900 block South Christiana Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood when he was struck in the thigh by gunfire. The victim self-transported to Mt. Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago firefighter, woman injured in Uptown fire

CHICAGO - A Chicago firefighter and a woman were injured in a fire in Uptown Sunday morning. The fire occurred at 1334 W. Winnemac. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire has been struck out. Both the firefighter and the woman were transported to area hospitals. No additional information...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Geneva Lake drowning, Chicago man dead: police

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - A Chicago man drowned in Geneva Lake on Friday afternoon, July 22. Police were called to a pier in the town of Linn around 12:45 p.m. The man, identified as 81-year-old Peter Schauer, had already been pulled from the water and life-saving attempts were underway – but were ultimately unsuccessful.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot during fight at party in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting in Logan Square Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the 3700 block of West Fullerton Avenue. At about 1:10 a.m., a 34-year-old man was attending a party when a physical altercation took place and an unknown offender produced a handgun, and shot the victim.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 26-year-old man in the head

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man in the head in Englewood earlier this month. Jovan Johnson, 19, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder. Johnson was arrested on Thursday after police say he fatally shot a 26-year-old man on July 1 in the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy