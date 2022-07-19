ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons Shocker: New DT Eddie Goldman Tells Atlanta He’s Retiring

By Mike Fisher
Falcon Report
Falcon Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZD2Q0_0glAgorg00

The Atlanta Falcons have been looking for a running mate alongside star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett for the last several years … and now they will continue the search.

The Falcons thought they might have just found a viable long-term solution with the recently signed nose tackle Eddie Goldman - but on Tuesday, Goldman abruptly informed the team of his decision to retire.

According to OverTheCap, Goldman signed a one-year, $1.27 million contract with $1.04 million fully guaranteed.

Goldman, 28, spent the past seven seasons in Chicago after being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. A former top recruit out of Florida State, Goldman has recorded 175 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits, 13 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 81 games.

Statistically, Goldman is coming off a career-worst season in which he posted just 0.5 sacks and one tackle for loss. He also moved from his full-time starting role to more of a rotational player.

In Atlanta, he was to likely will fight for reps at nose tackle, a position he played at both Florida State and later in Chicago.

Entering the year, Jarrett likely is set as one of the two 5-tech spots. Second-year defender Ta’Quon Graham, who started five games last season opposite Jarrett, likely gets the first crack at the other 5-tech.

Atlanta is expected to see Marlon Davidson, Vincent Taylor, Jalen Dalton and Anthony Rush all in the mix for playing time on the defensive line.

Last season, Atlanta struggled to generate a pass rush with a league-low 18 sacks.

Taylor, who signed this offseason from the Houston Texans, has recorded two total sacks in five years. Combined, Davidson Dalton and Rush have 1.5 sacks since 2019.

The Falcons open training camp on July 29.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Job

On Wednesday afternoon, a former NFL quarterback stepped down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders. In a statement posted to Facebook, Randall Cunningham stepped down as the team's chaplain after two seasons. Although he never played for the organization, he played at UNLV and became a minister in the city after his playing career ended.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with 23-year-old Mac McClung. Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday's Significant Injury News

With some NFL teams already reporting for training camp, we're seeing our first wave of players placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. A total of 15 players from around the league were put on the PUP list today, ranging from New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger to veterans like Patriots center David Andrews, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Jets offensive linemen George Fant and Mekhi Becton.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is 'Walking Down Dangerous Road'

At SEC Media Days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented on the current NIL policies in the NCAA. “I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want players to do well," Saban said. "Our players did extremely well last year. They made over three million in name, image and likeness so I’m all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their [NIL] to create value for themselves. We have a great brand at Alabama so players are going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create…[NIL] is not an issue for us at Alabama.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Coach's Wife Implicated In Recruiting Scandal

Jeremy Pruitt made recruiting violations a family affair in Knoxville. According to the NCAA's notice of allegations released on Friday, Pruitt's wife, Casey, was involved in the 18 Level-1 infractions levied against the Volunteers program. Pruitt and his wife allegedly paid recruits more than $12,000 in cash, arranged fishing trips,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rush
The Spun

Look: Shannon Sharpe Goes Off On Prominent College Football Coach

Shannon Sharpe isn't buying what Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was selling at SEC Media Day regarding NIL. Earlier today, Smart expressed his reservations about how the NIL system is currently working, particularly the "reverse system" of younger players and incoming freshmen making more than established older guys. "You could...
ATHENS, GA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Texas A&M University has suspended star football player Ainias Smith after his arrest yesterday

The Texas A&M football team has announced it’s suspended Smith following his arrest Wednesday. Ainias Smith, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft was arrested around 2:15 am on Wednesday near the school campus. According to the reports, Smith was speeding when police pulled him over. Cops say Smith showed signs of intoxication and arrested.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#2015 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Florida State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reveals Extremely Hot College Quarterback Take

During this Wednesday's episode of SEC Now, Tim Tebow and the rest of the crew discussed which team in the conference has the most to replace in 2022. Tebow picked Ole Miss in large part because of the notable change at quarterback. The days of Matt Corral running Lane Kiffin's offense are officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

No. 1-ranked safety Caleb Downs locks in his college commitment date

The Top247’s No. 1 safety Caleb Downs has locked in his college decision date for July 27. One of the more coveted prospects in the 2023 class, the Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek five-star took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State in June. 247Sports had the rundown coming out of each of those trips.
NFL
Falcon Report

Falcon Report

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy