Odd ‘bubble of space’ that ‘blocks cosmic rays’ surrounds solar system

The shape of an alien-looking “bubble of space” that “blocks cosmic rays” and sits just outside the solar system has been determined.

Scientists used to think the heliosphere was shaped like a long-tailed comet, but thanks to data from Nasa missions, researchers say it actually looks like a “deflated croissant”.

It’s believed the study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, could help seek out life on other worlds by determining if other star systems have a similar bubble.