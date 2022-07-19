ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Hypertension, the silent killer: What is it?

By Shiv Sudhakar
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTuber Kevin Samuels, who had over a million followers on Instagram, reportedly died of hypertension, otherwise known as high blood pressure. He passed away on May 5; a copy of the autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office in Georgia was obtained by TMZ. "The Office of...

Fox News

Fox News

