ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Roger Dubuis and Japanese Artist Hajime Sorayama Teamed Up for an Artsy New Excalibur Watch

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShHng_0glAfux100
Roger Dubuis

What do Roger Dubuis and Hajime Sorayama have in common? One hypnotic piece of wrist candy, apparently.

The Swiss watchmaker has just unveiled a limited edition with the world-famous Japanese artist that reflects his disruptive oeuvre. The new Excalibur Sorayama Monobalancier is the third model in the maison’s Urban Culture Tribe line in which creatives blend art with horology.

Sorayama, known for his super-realistic “Sexy Robots,” has reimagined the skeletonized Excalibur Monobalancier that was revealed at Watches and Wonders earlier this year. The sleek 42 mm wristwatch features a polished titanium case and bracelet that echoes the artist’s 3-D sculptures. It also comes engraved with the watchmaker’s monogram and Sorayama’s name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXPh4_0glAfux100
The watch features a 42 mm titanium case.  Roger Dubuis

Under the sapphire dial, the signature Roger Dubuis star levitates freely above the barrel. The micro-rotor, meanwhile, was tweaked by Sorayama in order to create a hypnotizing optical illusion (or rippling moiré effect) triggered by the natural movements of the wearer’s wrist. Roger Dubuis said it took months of in-house prototyping to find the right combination of materials and finishes. (The stamped décor is paired with traditional guilloché.)

Of course, the watch works well, too. The engineers optimized the micro-rotor to minimize vibrations and doubled the balance wheel inertia to improve stability and make it less sensitive to shocks. The escapement wheel and pallets are now constructed of diamond-coated silicon for better optimization of energy and efficiency with increased precision to 4Hz. The enhanced caliber (RD 720SQ) promises a power reserve of 72 hours, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JB4oH_0glAfux100
The watch’s bracelet is also crafted from titanium. 

“The Excalibur Sorayama MB is a perfect blend of two worlds, with Roger Dubuis’ and my signature both recognizable at first sight,” Sorayama said in a statement. “I’m thrilled we were able to bring such a hyper expressive timepiece to life. By pushing our limits, we’ve created a distinctive moiré and a singular masterpiece.”

Like blue-chip art, the Excalibur will be hard to come by. Limited to just 28, the watch will be first offered in Japan, with price upon request.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AetZ_0glAfux100
Roger Dubuis

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

De Bethune’s Latest Watch Has a Dial Cut From a 1 Million-Year-Old Meteorite

De Bethune’s new timepiece places a stone forged in space right on your wrist. Dubbed the DB25 Starry Varius Aerolite, the 42 mm watch features a dial crafted from the oldest known meteorite to date. The cosmic rock, called the Muonionalusta Meteorite, is believed to have struck Earth over one million years ago on the banks of the Muonio River, which forms part of the border between Finland and Sweden. The first fragment was discovered in Sweden in 1906 and is composed mainly of iron and nickel. If you look closely at the watch’s dial, you’ll spot the meteorite’s cross-hatched Widmanstätten pattern revealed during the meteor’s finishing process.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

This New Coffee Table Book Is Dedicated to Louis Vuitton’s Famous Sports Trophy Trunks

After releasing a coffee table book detailing Louis Vuitton’s ateliers, Assouline has published a new tome that profiles the maison’s iconic trophy trunks. The hefty hardback, which weighs nearly eight pounds, comprises 222 pages and more than 125 illustrations dedicated to LV’s iconic cuboid creations. Penned by Olivier Margot, who served as editor in chief at France’s famed L’Équipe for 25 years, it covers all the greatest trunks released by the house over the past three decades.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hajime Sorayama
dornob.com

Bohinc Studio’s Peaches Collection Celebrates the Soft, Curvy Female Form

Replete with soft, fleshy curves and creases, the latest collection of furniture by Bohinc Studio doesn’t shy away from citing its inspiration: the female form. Consisting of three pieces, including the Big Girl armchair, the Derriére armchair, and the Peachy pouf, the Peaches collection isn’t exactly subtle, particularly when rendered in a pale shade of warm pink. Fittingly enough, the collection made its debut in the abandoned nunnery called Casa Delle Suore in Alcova for Milan Design Week.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb

Click here to read the full article. Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay. Built in 1930, the residence has gone through significant interior renovations. The exterior made famous by the mafia film has...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Artsy New Excalibur Watch#Swiss#Excalibur Monobalancier#Dia
Robb Report

No. 7 No More: Jack Daniel’s Former Master Distiller Has Started His Own Spirits Brand

In 2020, Jeff Arnett, master distiller for Jack Daniel’s, announced that he was leaving the whiskey giant after 12 years. At the time it was unclear exactly why he was moving on, but a year later it was revealed that he and a few partners were starting a new venture called Company Distilling. In early July, the new Townsend, Tenn. location opened its doors, so what exactly can we expect to see from Arnett’s new project?
ALCOA, TN
Robb Report

Boom Supersonic Just Dropped New Images of Its Hotly Anticipated Overture Jet

A new era of supersonic jets is edging closer. Earlier this year, Boom Supersonic announced it was opening a “Superfactory” in North Carolina to start work on its new Overture business jet. This week, the Colorado-based aerospace company, which is responsible for the world’s fastest airliner, dropped new renders of the hotly anticipated supersonic aircraft. It looks like quite the jet, too.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

The 10 Most Expensive Whiskies You Can Buy Online Right Now

We cover some really expensive whisky releases here at Robb Report from time to time, because there are some interesting, collectible, unicorn spirits that avid collectors should know about. But the fact of the matter is many of these whiskies are so limited in terms of numbers of bottles that you can’t actually find one, even if you can afford the hundreds of thousands it will likely set you back.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Robb Report

Thieves Steal Over $100 Million in Jewelry From an Armored Truck Near LA

Click here to read the full article. A Hollywood-style heist took place near Los Angeles last week. In the early hours of July 11, thieves in Southern California made off with millions of dollars worth of fine jewelry and gems, reported the New York Times. The merchandise was being transported by a Brink’s truck from the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo to another trade show some 370 miles away at the Pasadena Convention Center.   The armored vehicle was robbed in the desert city of Lancaster in northern Los Angeles County early Monday morning, Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing

If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

This Sleek New 164-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Beach Club Bigger Than Most NYC Apartments

Francesco Struglia’s latest concept is sure to make waves. The Italian designer, known for creating futuristic yachts for Azimut, Benetti and the like, just unveiled a new vessel with one hell of an unconventional silhouette. Named after the Italian word for “wave,” Onda features a razor-sharp bow and an ultra-sleek hull to help it slice through the seas, along with large glass panels amidship to connect guests with their surroundings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

A Couple Has Been Arrested for a $1.6 Million Heist of Rare Vintage Wine

Police in Spain believe they have found the couple responsible for a brazen wine heist that local press dubbed the “theft of the century.”. The country’s Policía Nacional announced that they have made two arrests in connection to the theft of 45 bottles of rare French wine valued at $1.64 million from a Michelin-starred restaurant last fall, according to The Guardian. The suspected culprits are an unnamed man and woman who had spent the last nine months on the run.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWD

Victoria Beckham, Zimmermann Join Paris Fashion Week Official Schedule

JOIN THE CLUB: Victoria Beckham and Zimmermann are among the new names joining the official calendar of Paris Fashion Week next season, organizers said on Wednesday. At a meeting earlier this week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, French fashion’s organizing body, approved 11 new labels to join the schedule for the spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear shows, which runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Robb Report

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy