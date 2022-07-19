Rancho Real Estate Group holds Grand Opening of luxury real estate office in RSF

1/43

Rancho Real Estate Group agent Catryn Fowler cuts the ribbon as Emily Fowler and agent Marina Tsvyk (at left) and agent Ashley Tatum and Callie Thompson (at right) hold the ribbon (jon clark)

Joel Huizenga, agent Catryn Fowler

Katrin Gibbons, agent Marina Tsvyk

Grand opening event for Rancho Real Estate Group

Ginger Rabe, Melissa Renee, Kali Smith

Michelle McGrath, agent Ashley Tatum

Rachel Stull, Maggie Juel

Grand opening event for Rancho Real Estate Group

Sparky

Rancho Real Estate agents Marina Tsvyk, Catryn Fowler, and Ashley Tatum with staff member Callie Thompson

Rancho Real Estate Group staff Emily Fowler, agent Marina Tsvyk, agent Catryn Fowler, agent Ashley Tatum, and Callie Thompson prepare for the ribbon cutting (jon clark)

The Prasit family (jon clark)

Cristina Lima, Leticia DeMeuse, Ginger Rabe (jon clark)

Kay Prasit, Kef Prasit, Gita Rohde, agent Catryn Fowler (jon clark)

Rachel Stull, Maggie Juel (jon clark)

Ginger Rabe, Cindy Pelland (jon clark)

Jerah Payne, Katrin Gibbons, Irina Shkov, Marina Tsvyk, Alex Shkov (jon clark)

Michelle, McGrath, agent Ashley Tatum, Jason Hall (jon clark)

Erik Robinson, Emily Fowler (jon clark)

Max and Dennis Novikov (jon clark)

Kay Prasit, Gita Rohde, Kef Prasit (jon clark)

Nicole Von Bauer, Rachel Crawford, Carl Pallini (jon clark)

Grand opening event for Rancho Real Estate Group (jon clark)

Agent Marina Tsvyk, Katrin Gibbons (jon clark)

Jerah Payne, Cindy Pelland, Cristina Lima, Leticia DeMeuse, Alicia Chavex (jon clark)

Cristina Lima, Leticia DeMeuse, Ginger Rabe (jon clark)

Katrin Gibbons, agent Marina Tsvyk (jon clark)

Rancho Real Estate Group held a Grand Opening event July 14 for their new luxury real estate office in the Del Rayo Village Shopping Center. Rancho Real Estate Group’s Grand Opening event featured a silent auction in which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Helen Woodward Animal Center.

Opening a new office in the heart of Rancho Santa Fe signifies the beginning of a new chapter for founder Catryn Fowler. Having been the sales manager and eventually the broker of five-star Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa for the past decade, Fowler embraces this opportunity to expand her business while staying close to the resort. “Being located just minutes outside of the Rancho Valencia gates allows me to stay connected with my past clients and continue to serve the Rancho Santa Fe community, as well as the rest of San Diego County,” says Fowler.

In addition to connections with luxury brands and clients, Rancho Real Estate Group is affiliated with real estate company Compass. Visit www.catrynfowler.com for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark