SEATTLE — “Driving in Seattle be like,” Is the catchphrase Deen Yamlikha uses at the top of every video he posts to TikTok. “I've driven in multiple cities, I've lived on the east coast, the south and a couple years ago I moved to Seattle,” Deen said. “Honestly, Seattle drivers are one of the nicest I've seen in the entire country.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO