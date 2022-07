ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has left one person dead in Anderson County. Troopers said at 5:44 a.m., a motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 81 when they made an improper U-turn and were hit by a truck. The motorcyclist was then ejected from the bike and then hit by another car.

