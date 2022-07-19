ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Youths’ vision for public safety

By Christina You
The Lens
The Lens
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What does public safety look like for a high schooler in New Orleans? This is a question I wish teachers, elected officials and family members would ask more young people in the city. To me, public safety looks like feeling comfortable in and out of school, having a reliable support system...

thelensnola.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myneworleans.com

Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale’s Tools for School Health and Resource Fair Returns

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale’s annual Tools for School Health and Resource Fair is back in-person this year after a 2020 hiatus and a drive-thru event in 2021, due to COVID-19. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23, at Morris F.X. Jeff, Sr., Recreation Center (formerly Martin Behrman), located at 2529 General Meyer Ave., from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until supplies last.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

Backpack Distribution At Xavier University Set for July 30

The 2022 NOLA Back 2 School Fest presented by Shell will provide 4,000 students in grades K-6 with free backpacks filled with essential school supplies. The giveaway will be held – Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Xavier University Center, 4980 Dixon St, New Orleans, on Xavier’s south campus.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
visitjeffersonparish.com

Kid-Friendly Summer in Jefferson Parish

"Schoooool's out for summer!" Now, what to do with the kids? Jefferson Parish is full of indoor activity centers, attractions, events and parks to keep the kids busy all summer long! Check out some of our top kid-friendly activities below!. Indoor Activity Centers. This center features a 6,000 square foot...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
KTBS

Juvenile offenders don't belong in Angola, advocates warn

NEW ORLEANS — Thursday night members of the community stood outside the front entrance of the Bridge City Youth Center, opposing Governor Edward's decision to send youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary. The governor announced this week that about half the youth will be moved from Bridge City Youth...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Rta#Public Safety#Band Aid
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Globetrotting Mayor LaToya Cantrell has much on her plate at home

LaToya Cantrell isn’t the first mayor to travel to exotic far-off lands in her official capacity, and New Orleans is certainly not the only municipality in the sister-city business. But the mayor’s two European sojourns in the space of less than a month — at a time when many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
WWL-AMFM

Newell: Tell your Councilmember to vote like they give a damn

There’s a vote that's coming up before the New Orleans City Council on Thursday relative to predictive policing and I’ve been hearing that this proposal may fail on a 4-3 vote. At stake is NOPD's chance to use facial recognition, cell site similarity systems predictive policing, and characteristic tracking. I’ve made light of the city trying to recruit officers to the NOPD having to work with one arm and one leg tied behind their back, but in all seriousness, the city is at a real defining moment right now with the momentum that the NOLA Coalition has created. I've been calling the business community out for almost two years to get involved. If we're going to have long term systemic change in this city, it requires everybody coming to the forefront in the fight on crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mayor Cantrell has spent more than $80,000 on travel so far this year

Mayor Cantrell and her top aides have spent more than $79,000 of general city funds on seven trips since the beginning of 2022, according to records obtained by Gambit. That figure, however, doesn’t include recent jaunts to Switzerland and the south of France. The price tag of those excursions could take several more days to produce, according to the city attorney’s office, which has been swamped by public records requests regarding her international travel in recent weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Lens

Behind The Lens episode 174: Defendant Williams

On this week’s episode, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams is on trial in federal court on charges of tax fraud. The St. James Parish Council has rejected a proposal to place a moratorium on solar farm development. And three years after the John F. Kennedy High School graduation...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
12NewsNow

Southeast Texas advocate explains how you can spot human trafficking

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaders with Harvest House, a non-profit on a mission to help trafficking victims, attended an advocacy conference last month. This workshop brought non-profits from eight states together, and they discussed ways to make our communities safer. Trafficking of children right here in Southeast Texas can look...
TEXAS STATE
theneworleanstribune.com

Nearly 3000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Louisiana Today

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,998 new COVID-19 cases on July 20. Of those cases 666 are reinfections or someone who has had a positive test for viral COVID-19 within the last 90 days. A total of 735 hospitalizations have been reported and three deaths are reported for July 20, as well.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Lens

The Lens

New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

 http://thelensnola.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy