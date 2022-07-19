Youths’ vision for public safety

There’s a vote that's coming up before the New Orleans City Council on Thursday relative to predictive policing and I’ve been hearing that this proposal may fail on a 4-3 vote. At stake is NOPD's chance to use facial recognition, cell site similarity systems predictive policing, and characteristic tracking. I’ve made light of the city trying to recruit officers to the NOPD having to work with one arm and one leg tied behind their back, but in all seriousness, the city is at a real defining moment right now with the momentum that the NOLA Coalition has created. I've been calling the business community out for almost two years to get involved. If we're going to have long term systemic change in this city, it requires everybody coming to the forefront in the fight on crime.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO