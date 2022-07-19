Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Creekside

Verde Valley News – Join us on Thursday, July 28th from 5:00-6:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series featuring the band Creekside

Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There will be one band or solo artist that plays for the duration of the concert with a different artist playing each month, on the 4th Thursday of the month.

This month’s concert features Creekside. Classic rock merged with country music and rhythm and blues, you get a little bit of everything when you get Creekside. The Creekside duo is comprised of lead guitarist Gary Morgan and vocalist Mary Hudson. The two share a passion for music and songwriting. Gary is an accomplished musician and Mary’s vocals will grab your attention. The blend of the two talents is unexpectedly captivating!

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8391.