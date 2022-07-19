ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

Music in the Stacks Concert Series at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Creekside

By Opinion
 3 days ago
Verde Valley News – Join us on Thursday, July 28th from 5:00-6:30 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series featuring the band Creekside

Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There will be one band or solo artist that plays for the duration of the concert with a different artist playing each month, on the 4th Thursday of the month.

This month’s concert features Creekside. Classic rock merged with country music and rhythm and blues, you get a little bit of everything when you get Creekside. The Creekside duo is comprised of lead guitarist Gary Morgan and vocalist Mary Hudson. The two share a passion for music and songwriting. Gary is an accomplished musician and Mary’s vocals will grab your attention. The blend of the two talents is unexpectedly captivating!

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 554-8391.

Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Between Black and Casner Mountains There is The Gap

… SW of Sedona there is a place called The Gap and that is the space between Black Mountain on the south and Casner Mountain on the north. Through this gap you have a physical and visual entry into Sycamore Canyon. The gap is located about halfway up Sycamore Canyon and you are looking at some of the most beautiful formations in the canyon through the gap. Above and about 30 or so miles behind Sycamore Canyon is Bill Williams Mountain on the horizon. Bill Williams Mountain was the first volcanic eruption in what is now known as the San Francisco Volcanic Field … it arrived on the scene about 4 million years ago, and its elevation is 9259 feet. Black Mountain on the left foreground is 6045 feet and Casner on the right is 6740 feet and I was at 6370 feet when I took this photo.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Arts Academy of Sedona Presents Friday Night At The Theater Celebrating America

Sedona News – Arts Academy of Sedona presents Friday Night at the Theater on July 15, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Arts Academy of Sedona in The Collective Sedona located at 7000 SR-179, Suite C-100 in the Village of Oak Creek.  This cabaret-style event will feature music, dance, recitation and drama from a variety of local artists. Entertainment slated for this month includes Musicians, [...] This post Arts Academy of Sedona Presents Friday Night At The Theater Celebrating America originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
