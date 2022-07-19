ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man identified in Cumberland County Jail death

 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine — After investigating a death at Cumberland County Jail and notifying next of kin, local and state officials have identified the man who died as 65-year-old Kevin Whitford, Portland Police...

Seacoast Current

UPDATE: Missing Maine Woman Located

UPDATE: Maine State Police Saturday morning said Anne Swett was safely located. A Silver Alert was issued late Friday night for a Maine woman who never showed up for a visit with a friend in Massachusetts. Anne Swett, 66, left her Saco home Friday morning and may be driving a...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: Missing Saco woman found safe

SACO, Maine — UPDATE: Missing Saco woman found safe, Maine's public information officer Shannon Moss said at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. The Saco Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a local woman who has been missing since Friday morning. On Friday, July...
SACO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police investigate ATM robbery in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Kennebunk police responded to an ATM alarm that went off around 1 a.m. Friday morning at Norway Savings Bank at 68 Portland Road. According to a release issued by Deputy Chief Eric O’Brien of the Kennebunk Police Department on Friday, police arrived at the scene to find the ATM severely damaged.
KENNEBUNK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Child dies in Standish during storm Thursday

STANDISH, Maine — Police have confirmed that a 9-year-old girl died after severe weather in Standish caused a tree to fall on the car she was in on Thursday afternoon. Captain Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sherriff's Office confirmed the incident happened near the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish.
STANDISH, ME
nbcboston.com

Maine Man Sought in Girlfriend's Murder at Acadia Arrested in Mexico

A Maine man was arrested in Mexico about a month after he allegedly killed his girlfriend in a hit-and-run crash at Acadia National Park. The death of 35-year-old Nicole Mokeme, which occurred between the night of June 18 and early June 19, was ruled a homicide. Police had been searching for her boyfriend, Raymond Lester of Portland, issuing a murder warrant.
MEXICO, ME
WMTW

Portland murder suspect arrested in Cancun, Mexico

PORTLAND, Maine — A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a hit-and-run at Acadia National Park is now in custody. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland in Cancun, Mexico. Maine State Police charged Lester with murder for the hit-and-run death of...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

UPDATE: 14-year-old Mt. Vernon homicide victim identified

MT. VERNON, Maine (WABI) - The 14-year-old homicide victim from Mt. Vernon has been identified. Seventh grader Brooke McLaughlin attended Maranacook Middle School. Monday evening, just after six, McLaughling’s mother returned to her Blackberry Road home to find her 14-year-old daughter dead and the family car missing from the driveway.
MOUNT VERNON, ME
WMTW

Maine abduction report was actually an incredible story of generosity

WISCASSET, Maine — Police say reports of an attempted abduction in Wiscasset that took off on social media actually turned out to be a story of a good Samaritan. Police say they were called Tuesday night for reports of a van with New Hampshire license plates with two men trying to abduct a young girl. Police say it was all "a HUGE misunderstanding."
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Maine woman killed in Jay head-on crash

NORTH JAY, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a woman died and another was critically hurt in a crash on Route 4 in North Jay on Wednesday morning. Police say two cars hit head-on near the intersection with Maxwell Road. Gaylene Rich, 69, of Livermore, died on the way to the hospital.
JAY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Girl Rescued from Drowning in Turner, Maine Pond

An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after nearly drowning in Bear Pond in Turner. Local resident Tina Ouellette told the Sun Journal that she was at Bear Pond Beach around 3 p.m. when a girl was in distress while swimming. Ouellette said a young man pulled...
TURNER, ME
The Associated Press

2 babies killed as tree falls in Alabama, 1 dead in Maine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph (80 kph) in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine. Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets. At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue. “Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WPFO

Alarming figures show Maine setting a homicide record in 2022

(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts Maine on track to surpass the modern record of 31 homicides set in 2008 and raise the state’s 10-year average of 22 per year.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Another sewage leak closes harbor in Wells

WELLS, Maine — Due to a sewage leak, the harbor in Wells is closed again, police say. The Wells Police Department wrote in a tweet, "Due to another sewage leak at the Harbor — there is no swimming, fishing, or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and in the harbor until further notice."
WELLS, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — A 9-year-old girl died in Maine when thunderstorms that swept across the state caused a tree to fall on a car, officials said. First responders had difficulty reaching the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish on Thursday because of storm debris and then had to clear away the tree and limbs to reach the girl, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said.
STANDISH, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in deadly shooting of Massachusetts man in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine — A man has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a Worcester man in Lewiston, Maine Sunday afternoon. John Paquin, 20, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of 30 Howe St. shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, Maine State Police said. Paquin was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Possible grenade found at Lisbon home

LISBON, Maine — The Lisbon Fire Department responded to report of a possible grenade found at a local residence at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, Lisbon Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Guay told NEWS CENTER Maine. Gary Hudon Sr. of Lisbon reportedly found the alleged explosive while digging around a stump...
LISBON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

