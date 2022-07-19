ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends of the Sedona Library Designate the Friends’ Fire Circle

Sedona Public Library Board of Trustees and staff accept a $20,000 gift from Friends of the Sedona Library. Pictured left to right: Avrum Cohen, Trustee; Anne Marie Mackler, Development Director; Donna Hawk, Friends’ Treasurer; Dan Galagher, President; Joel DeTar, Past President; and Judy Poe, Library Director.

– On July 12, Friends of The Sedona Library made a $20,000 gift to Sedona Public Library to support the new Courtyard. The Friends’ gift names the seating area around the fireplace in the new Courtyard due to open in August.

“The Friends’ Fire Circle” will provide a lovely space for presentations, gatherings, and meetings, and when the weather is chilly, the fire will keep visitors warm. The Friends’ Fire Circle also exemplifies the enduring relationship between the Library and the Friends. Sedona Public Library is grateful for this tried-and-true friendship.

Donna Hawk, Friends of the Sedona Library Treasurer agrees. “Our two organizations have been joined together for more than five decades. Now, we are joining together to create a beautiful new outdoor Courtyard that will extend the reach of Sedona Public Library as a key, citizen-oriented, community hub. The Friends are honored to, as it has so many times in the past, show off this connection by making this donation.”

The construction on the Courtyard is in process, and the crews are working overtime and in between monsoon storms. The 18,000-square-foot Courtyard is scheduled to open late in August. It will include a large patio with the Friends’ Fire Circle as well as a stage, a sunken conversation area, plenty of seating, strong Wi-Fi, and thousands of pavers.

Please consider joining more than 140 community members who have already purchased a paver to honor a loved one or commemorate an anniversary. They’re a great way to celebrate birthdays, favorite authors, inspiring poets, pets, or how about your favorite Friend or Librarian?

The Library has three sizes of pavers to choose from: 12”x12” with four lines of text, 18 characters per line for $400; 6”x12” with three lines and 18 characters per line for $250; and 6”x6” with two lines of text, 9 characters per line for $100. Reserve one or more and let the community know how much you love your library!

There are plenty of large areas within the Courtyard where you can claim your fame and make your library love a legacy, just like the Friends have done. If you’re interested in sponsoring a larger section of the Courtyard, contact Anne Marie at amackler@sedonalibrary.org. Or if pavers are the way you’d like to go, please visit Sedonalibrary.org to learn more. Either way, it’s your Courtyard, and we can’t wait to see you there.

