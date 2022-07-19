ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

VIRAL: Ja Morant Quote Tweets LaMelo Ball

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYnY7_0glAcNN100

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant quote tweeted Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball's tweet. The two were All-Stars this season, and the Grizzlies lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Hornets lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Monday, Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball sent out a tweet that got over 8,000 likes.

Ball wrote: " yesterdays price is not todays price"

On Tuesday, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant quote tweeted Ball's tweet with an emoji.

Both players made their first career All-Star Games this past season.

Morant was in his third season after being the second overall pick in 2019, while Ball was in his second season after being the third overall pick in 2020.

However, Morant was named as an All-Star starter, while Ball was a replacement All-Star.

The Hornets had a solid season, but once again they got destroyed in the play-in tournament.

In 2021, they were blown out by the Indiana Pacers, and this past season they were dominated by Trae Young and the Hawks.

In both seasons, they were not a top-eight seed, so it was a win or go home situation.

As for the Grizzlies, they were the second seed in the Western Conference and they made it to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first-round, which was the first time Morant has won a playoff series in his career.

However, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second-round in six games.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not return for the remainder of the series.

Therefore, they had to play the final three games of the series without their best player.

The Warriors ended up winning the NBA Championship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Warriors Sign Former Lakers And Bulls Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with 23-year-old Mac McClung. Charania: "Guard Mac McClung has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, his agent Dan Poneman of @beyond_am told @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung averaged 13.4 points and 4.8 assists in summer league for the Warriors."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch: ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More. Klay Thompson's latest tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant may deserve an award of its own. During the 2022 ESPYS on July 20, the Golden State Warriors player received the title of Best Comeback Athlete. In the middle of his acceptance speech, the NBA champion looked back on the places and people who inspired him to dream big.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
Inside The Warriors

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Lamelo Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#The Atlanta Hawks#The Indiana Pacers#The Western Conference
AllClippers

Lou Williams Reveals Message to Clippers After Blake Griffin Trade

The LA Clippers trading Blake Griffin is still one of the most unexpected moves in recent history. Just months after signing him to a five-year extension, the Clippers dealt Blake to Detroit in a move that nobody saw coming. At the time, many believed the trade signified the beginning of a rebuild that would see the Clippers bottom out and tank. Players like Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley never allowed the team to become non-competitive, and it was Lou's message to the team that helped them regain perspective after Blake was dealt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
BlueDevilCountry

'Disrespectful': Jerry West blasts Duke basketball alum JJ Redick

A few months ago, former four-year Duke basketball great JJ Redick suggested on ESPN's "First Take" that Bob Cousy's 28-assist game in 1959 and other legendary performances were due to him playing against mostly "plumbers and firemen." Cousy and others have since fired back at Redick for that quip and...
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy