ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

IEDC names executive vice president of external engagement

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BL5iW_0glAcIxO00
Salena Scardina

Salena Scardina is the new executive vice president of external engagement for the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Scardina most recently served as chief customer success officer for Herff Jones, the achievement division of Varsity Brands and a provider of graduation and educational products and services.

“Salena has built her career around improving the customer experience and will bring a fresh approach to the IEDC,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “A critical part of our continuing economic development success is elevating Indiana's compelling story in a way that helps attract and retain more business and talent to the state, and I’m confident Salena’s skillset will ensure our success with these efforts.”

Scardina will oversee the marketing, brand and communications divisions.

Scardina brings more than 20 years of elevating customer experience to her role with the IEDC.

Scardina currently chairs the board of directors for the Greater Fort Wayne YMCA where she leads the executive committee. She previously served on the boards of the International Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals and Northeast Indiana Public Radio.

Scardina is a graduate of Monmouth College and Benedictine University. She resides in Fort Wayne with her husband and two children.

Comments / 0

Related
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

$1.8 billion semiconductor plant will bring 750 jobs to Indiana

SkyWater Technology will invest $1.8 billion to build a semiconductor production facility in Indiana, which is expected to create 750 new jobs. The Minnesota-based company will construct the plant in the Discovery Park District at Purdue University in West Lafayette in partnership with the college. The planned production site allows SkyWater to respond to increasing customer demand for access to domestic development, manufacturing and advanced packaging for microelectronics, officials said.
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Former retail executive David Redden appointed Indiana Department of Labor commissioner

David Redden, a veteran retail industry executive, is the new commissioner for the Indiana Department of Labor. “David brings a great deal of experience in managing workers and workplaces across Indiana,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “He will continue the steady leadership of the Department of Labor in its work to enforce the laws around workplace safety, wage and youth employment.”
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Nominations sought for annual Entrepreneurial Excellence (E-Day) Awards

Nominations are open for the annual Entrepreneurial Excellence (E-Day) Awards. Presented by the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center, the program is now in its 31st year. This year’s event will celebrate entrepreneurs and their advocates and introduce a new category, Advocate for Youth Entrepreneurship. “The role of entrepreneur...
NEWTON COUNTY, IN
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Holcomb announces latest state board appointments

The office of Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the following appointments made by the governor to various state boards and commissions. Alpha Blackburn (Indianapolis), president of Alpha Designs. Steven Ramos (Fishers), CEO/President LeafSpring School. One new appointment; term ends June 30, 2026:. Rabbi Sue Silberberg (Bloomington), executive director of the Helene...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Vice President#Executive Committee#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Iedc#Varsity Brands#Monmouth College#Benedictine University
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

State offering historic downtown building preservation grants

Restoration projects of historic buildings across downtowns in Indiana may be eligible for state assistance. The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is accepting applications for the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties and encourage downtown economic development across Indiana. “Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
535
Followers
219
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy