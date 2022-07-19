IEDC names executive vice president of external engagement

Salena Scardina

Salena Scardina is the new executive vice president of external engagement for the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Scardina most recently served as chief customer success officer for Herff Jones, the achievement division of Varsity Brands and a provider of graduation and educational products and services.

“Salena has built her career around improving the customer experience and will bring a fresh approach to the IEDC,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “A critical part of our continuing economic development success is elevating Indiana's compelling story in a way that helps attract and retain more business and talent to the state, and I’m confident Salena’s skillset will ensure our success with these efforts.”

Scardina will oversee the marketing, brand and communications divisions.

Scardina brings more than 20 years of elevating customer experience to her role with the IEDC.

Scardina currently chairs the board of directors for the Greater Fort Wayne YMCA where she leads the executive committee. She previously served on the boards of the International Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals and Northeast Indiana Public Radio.

Scardina is a graduate of Monmouth College and Benedictine University. She resides in Fort Wayne with her husband and two children.