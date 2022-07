CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Naylor snapped a ninth-inning tie with a pinch-hit single, and the streaking Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 on Saturday in the opener of a split doubleheader. Steven Kwan had three hits and José Ramírez drove in two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies as Cleveland earned its fifth straight win. Amed Rosario had two hits and two RBIs. The Guardians improved to 8-9 in games during their major league-high nine doubleheaders. They began the day just 1 1/2 games back of Minnesota for the AL Central lead. Rookie Nolan Jones doubled to begin the ninth and Naylor, batting for catcher Austin Hedges, gave Cleveland a 5-4 lead when he singled to center against All-Star closer Liam Hendriks (1-3). Kwan singled in pinch-runner Alex Call and scored on Ramírez’s flyball.

