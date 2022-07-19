Spacious home available in Pike Road's Stone Park

Fresh paint and a new roof add to the appeal of a five-bedroom home in Pike Road’s popular Stone Park community.

Stone Park includes a neighborhood pool, fitness center, and playground.

The newer homes, zoning for Pike Road Schools, amenities, and nearness to Interstate 85 have generated the sale of 28 Stone Park houses in the past year.

“Stone Park is tucked back off the service road to Interstate 85 making it easy to access the interstate or take the service road all the way to The Shoppes at EastChase without having to even get on the interstate,” Realtor Robin Davies said. “The neighborhood pool is fully gated and there is a playground and workout facility on site as well.”

Davies said the ages of homes range from 12 years old to about two years. “Stone Park is a mixture of four-plus bedroom homes that vary between single level and two-story homes,” she said.

Pike Road schools have helped draw families to Stone Park where the pool and other extras create a family-friendly atmosphere. “Sidewalks are used frequently by people walking, kids riding bikes, taking pets for walks, walking to the neighborhood pool or to use the playground area,” Davies said.

The spacious home at 19 Cantera Way offers five bedrooms and three bathrooms within 3,680 square feet of living space. The home is for sale for $449,000.

“This home has all the space you could possibly be looking for with a great layout and open floor plan concept in the living areas,” Davies said. “The main bedroom has one side of the home all to itself with an entry into the sunroom. Built in 2012, but you would never know it. The pride of ownership, inside and out, stands out above the rest.”

The home rests on a large corner lot and is in pristine condition, she added. “The home has beautiful finishes, is freshly painted within the last six months, and a new roof has been put on in the last year,” Davies said.

An enclosed sunroom, patio, deck with pergola, and a fully fenced backyard create an ideal stage for entertaining.

“The home is larger than the other homes in the neighborhood, giving you much of the same room options, but with the additional square footage offered,” Davies said. “There are no cramped areas or small bedrooms. Everyone will have and will feel the extra space they have in this home. Not to mention the attached fully air conditioned sunroom overlooking the fully fenced backyard area which includes a patio, perfect for grilling, and a pergola to enjoy the outside without the heat beating down on you.”

Another bonus is a third garage space providing extra parking or workspace.

Breaking It Down

Zoned for Pike Road schools

Newer homes

Easy access to interstate

Roomy home designs

Limited pass-through traffic

By The Numbers

At least 28 homes have been sold in the past year

The homes were sold in a price range from about $233,000 to about $350,000

At least four homes are for sale

The homes are priced in a range from $359,900 to $449,000

Homes for sale measure from 2,958 square feet to 3,680 square feet

To view properties or to inquire about any future open house dates and times, contact Realtor Robin Davies at 334-657-8495.

Directions: From downtown Montgomery, drive east on Interstate 85 past the Chantilly Parkway exit. Take the Waugh/Mt. Meigs exit and take a right. Take a right at the intersection of Highways 80 and 126. Stone Park Boulevard will be on the left.

Source: Realtor Robin Davies