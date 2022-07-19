ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Mesa Mall Shooting Threat Leads to Other Investigation

By Estrella Bencomo
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago
(File: Getty)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – The Grand Junction Police Department reported that during their investigation on July 18th involving the Mesa Mall shooting threat. They were made aware of an ongoing issue involving a male subject, who has been harassing employees and patrons. The male subject has been described as approximately 6’2” tall, 240 pounds in his mid-20s, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Please contact the Grand Junction Police Department with any further information about this individual that can help the GJPD aid in their investigation at 970-242-6707.

KREX

Hawthorn Park Stabbing Victim Identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the Hawthorn Park stabbing victim. Michael Armstrong Jr. was one of the individuals involved in the physical altercation on July 18, 2022. Mr. Armstrong was a 26-year-old male resident from Grand Junction. The cause of death is multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.
KJCT8

Some suppliers of Fentanyl that killed Mesa County inmate have been indicted

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After 28-year-old Mesa County Detention Facility inmate Alizon Lopez was killed by a fatal Fentanyl overdose in May, officials began an investigation into the source of the deadly drug. According to a criminal indictment filed on July 15, some of the individuals responsible for supplying the drugs that killed Lopez have been found and charged.
nbc11news.com

Body found near water on Independent Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are investigating a body found on the 700 block of Independent Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers said that the body was reported via a 911 call, and that they found a man dead near the edge of the water upon arrival.
KJCT8

UPDATE: GJPD finds no evidence of threat on social media; no danger in Mesa Mall shooting threat

UPDATE: July 19 10:00 a.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A tense situation at Mesa Mall on Monday has reached a resolution after several hours of police patrols, investigations, and business evacuations were caused by a supposed shooting threat made towards women employees via Facebook. Upon investigation, however, the Grand Junction Police Department is saying that the threat was never actually posted to Facebook.
FOX31 Denver

Opioid stronger than fentanyl found in Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a new synthetic opioid has been found in Colorado. The opioid is known as PYRO. The sheriff’s office said it is a small light blue pill with dark blue flakes and is marked with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.
CBS Denver

2 arrested after deputies seize fentanyl & meth near Colorado-Utah state line

Amid the ongoing fight against fentanyl in Colorado, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office seized six pounds of methamphetamine and "several hundred" pills they say are consistent with fentanyl during a traffic stop.Deputies stopped a vehicle at mile post 8, they say, on July 17.Yair Pistener-Anticona, 40, and Amaury Rivas-Barrera, 22, were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute and special offender for transporting more than seven grams of methamphetamines into the state of Colorado.On July 6, deputies arrested two separate individuals following an investigation into an illegal campfire at the Saddlehorn Campground.Investigators say they found 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and 2,200 fentanyl pills. They arrested Justin Book, 36, of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, 41, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Investigators estimate the fentanyl to be worth $33,000.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs attempted murder trial postponed again; defense sought dismissal over evidence nondisclosure by DA

An attempted murder trial stemming from an April 2021 shooting incident outside a downtown Glenwood Springs home has been postponed a second time, with fingers pointed at the 9th District Attorney’s Office for failure to disclose key evidence in the case. In the meantime, the defendant, Padrikea Nichols, 36,...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc11news.com

Dangerous heat continues through Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory continues for Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley until 8 PM Saturday. Saturday will be the third day in a row of triple-digit heat. Limited cooling at night and in the early morning will limit our body’s recovery time. That means the heat stress on our body is increasing, and heat-related illness, like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, are possible. High temperatures on Saturday will range from 101 to 104 degrees. That’s after Friday’s highs of 102 to 105 across the Grand Valley.
KREX

Retiring In Grand Junction

In a June article, Kiplinger voted Grand Junction as the 2nd best place to retire in America, but many on a fixed income have a different retirement experience in Grand Junction.
KREX

The 2022 Peach Court

Each August, Palisade’s peaches become juicy beacons to swarms of people who come to the small town just east of Grand Junction for the Palisade Peach Festival for a weekend of activities that celebrate the delicious, fuzzy fruit
1230 ESPN

Is There An Actual Leash Law In Grand Junction Colorado?

Grand Junction loves dogs, but not everybody understands exactly what the law says about keeping dogs on a leash. Take an evening drive or walk through just about any Grand Junction neighborhood and you will see many people taking a walk with their dogs. Most of the time, the dogs are leashed - as they should be. Take a walk in a park and you're likely to see most dogs are being restrained. Even without leash laws, common sense would dictate the wisdom of keeping a pet under control and safe from neighborhood traffic.
KREX

KREX

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

