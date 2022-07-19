Mesa Mall Shooting Threat Leads to Other Investigation

(File: Getty)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – The Grand Junction Police Department reported that during their investigation on July 18th involving the Mesa Mall shooting threat. They were made aware of an ongoing issue involving a male subject, who has been harassing employees and patrons. The male subject has been described as approximately 6’2” tall, 240 pounds in his mid-20s, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Please contact the Grand Junction Police Department with any further information about this individual that can help the GJPD aid in their investigation at 970-242-6707.