AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A billboard paid for by PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is drawing attention to its location in Amarillo. The billboard's message is, “It’s Me, Not Meat,” which can be seen by anyone driving into Amarillo just past the Big Texan Steak Ranch along I-40. What is the driving force behind the sign?

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO