LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council will be voting on a proposed ordinance that would establish a curfew for those under 21 in downtown Las Vegas on Aug. 3. If passed, the curfew would apply to the area “bounded by Ogden on the north, 8th on the east, Carson on the south, […]

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO